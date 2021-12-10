Enjoy A Holly Jolly Market In North Center This Weekend

NORTH CENTER — North Center’s inaugural Jolly Holiday Market will feature live music, food and visits from Santa and the Winter Queen on Saturday.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the square, 4100 N. Damen Ave., with a seniors-only shopping hour, organizers said.

More than 20 vendors will be at the square including MK Threads, Timeless Toys, and Ruff Haus Pets. After the seniors-only shopping hour, the market will be open to everyone from 12-8 p.m.

The event is being organized by the North Center Neighborhood Association and will happen rain, snow or shine. Heaters will be located around the square. Everyone attending the market is encouraged to wear masks except when eating or drinking, organizers said.

“This time of year, the weather keeps everyone inside and you don’t see many of your neighbors until spring. We wanted to create something worth coming out for food, drink, music and fun,” said Sherry Skalko, an association board member. “Plus, it’s a chance to support local businesses during the holidays.”

The event is free but organizers are asking for donations of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. Donations can be made at the event’s entrance or online through Friday.

From 1-3 p.m., Santa will also visit the square for photographs followed by a 3 p.m. visit from the Winter Queen. Photos with Santa will cost $5 for individuals and $10 for a family.

The market will also have beer, mulled wine, hot cocoa, lattes, hot pretzels, chicken fingers, pastries on sale and an assortment of prizes will also be raffled off during the event.

Saturday’s performers include the O’Hara Irish Dancers, the Chase Wilkins Trio and guitarist Bill Brickey from the Old Town School of Folk Music.

For more information about the event click here.

