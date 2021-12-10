Dreezy Claus, Reindeer And More Coming To Eméché Cakery And Cafe In Bronzeville This Weekend

BRONZEVILLE — Bring the kids to Eméché Cakery & Cafe this weekend for some holiday cheer.

The Bronzeville business at 3453 S. Prairie Ave. is hosting A Miracle on 35th Street, an afternoon filled with holiday entertainment, warm beverages, sweets and live reindeer from noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

From noon-1:30 p.m., Dreezy Claus will visit. There will be arts and crafts available from 1-3 p.m, reindeer from 1:30-3 p.m. and intermittent performances by the Trap Carolers.

The event is free and open to the public.

Owner Janell Richmond envisioned the holiday event after Eméché’s Fall Festival, when two Bronzeville residents and cafe regulars, Astin Hayes and Sandi Robinson, suggested an idea for a holiday celebration, said Jahmelah Miller, spokesperson for the cafe.

Credit: Eméché Cakery & Cafe/Yelp Eméché Cakery & Cafe at 3453 S. Prarie Ave.

The story of Eméché begins with its name, which means tipsy in French. Richmond began baking alcohol-infused cupcakes for friends while living in Brooklyn, and quickly made a name for herself and her cupcakes among her friend group.

She moved back to Chicago and opened Eméché Cakery & Cafe in fall 2019 to share her love of sweets, including boozy ones, with people in her hometown.

Today, Eméché offers both sweet and savory menu items, including everything from alcohol-infused cupcakes to vegan sticky buns to hearty breakfast bowls.

They are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and also take online orders for pickup and delivery.

