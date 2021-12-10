Anyone 16 And Up Can Now Get A Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, enabling millions more teens to get added protection against coronavirus.

The CDC approved boosters Friday afternoon. National and local health officials are urging parents and guardians to get eligible teens booster shots so long as it’s been six months since they got their final Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson shot. Find more information on those guidelines on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

“Today, CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved the booster for younger teens earlier this week after Pfizer’s leaders said people who have gotten the company’s initial vaccine shots and its booster appeared to have better protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The Pfizer booster already had been approved for anyone 18 and up.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.53 million people — or 59.16 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 72,775 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 18,007,906 vaccine doses of the 20,653,845 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.6 million Chicagoans — or 62.6 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 69.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Thirty-four Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19 since Thursday.

• At least 26,801 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,041 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 7,531 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 1,884,744.

• Since Thursday, 189,462 tests were reported statewide. In all, 40,810,633 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 4.3 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 4.3 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 5.8 percent. It was at 5.7 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 662 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 299 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no additional deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 6,065 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than four people dying per day, unchanged from last week.

• Chicago has had 1,017 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 353,631 confirmed cases. An average of 971 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 72 percent from the week prior.

• Testing in Chicago is up 39 percent since a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 4.2 percent, up from 3.4 percent the week prior.

