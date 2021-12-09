Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

WhatsGood Farm Shop Opens In Lincoln Park, Connecting Farmers To Customers And Boosting Local Food Movement

The WhatsGood Farm Shop serves as a hub where local farmers can drop off their products to be sold in-store or delivered to customers.

Jake Wittich
6:00 AM CST on Dec 9, 2021
WhatsGood Farm Shop celebrated its grand opening Tuesday at 1712 N. Halsted St.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — A Rhode Island-based online delivery service that connects local farmers with their customers opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in Lincoln Park this week.

The WhatsGood Farm Shop, 1712 N. Halsted St., had its grand opening Tuesday. It’s the first of what will be about two dozen Farm Shops planned across Chicago over the net few years, CEO Matthew Tortora said.

WhatsGood, which has operated in Chicago since 2018, grew exponentially during the pandemic, going from about 2,000 to 30,000 customers. It started off serving just a few Chicago farmer’s markets, including Lincoln Park’s Green City Market, to working with 27 different markets by June 2020, Tortora said.

It proved a critical lifeline for many local farms during the pandemic, like Alejandra Finn, who owns Michigan-based Finn’s Ranch with her husband. With farmer’s markets shut down during part of the pandemic, WhatsGood offered a platform for farmers like the Finns to continue selling their products to customers.

“Without them, our farm would have never survived the pandemic, and thanks to them we’ve been growing exponentially and can bring our products to Chicago, which has embraced us in an amazing way,” Finn said.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Matthew Tortora, CEO of WhatsGood.

The Lincoln Park store will serve as a local distribution hub and retailer for local farmers’ products.

The small-footprint grocery store offers an array of locally curated products like eggs, grass-fed or pastured meats and other proteins, as well as locally cultivated mushrooms, handmade pasta and various sauces and condiments.

“We’re bridging that gap between farmers and consumers to make things super convenient so they can keep producing more food and go back to their farms to continue doing the things they’re meant to do,” Tortora said. “And then consumers have a more convenient way to support their local farmers.”

The new storefront doubles as a center where farmers can drop off products for employees to prep and pack orders for WhatsGood’s larger home delivery service, Tortora said. That has also allowed farmers to increase their sales compared to when they were selling only at farmer’s markets, Tortora said.

“So they’d be earning anywhere from two to three times the revenue they would get from spending all day at a market, and all they had to do was drop their products off to us and go home,” Tortora said.

“Now with a brick-and-mortar store, we can reach more customers and keep the local food movement growing in Chicago,” Finn said.

The WhatsGood Farm Shop is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

New West Side Outpatient Care Center At Ogden Commons Will Begin Accepting Patients In Early 2022

The One Lawndale Community Care and Surgery Center will offer an array of preventative and outpatient medical services aimed at making health care more accessible for West Siders.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
14 minutes ago

Bucktown Group Shrouded In Secrecy Wants To Hire Private Security To Patrol Neighborhood

The neighborhood has seen a spike in carjackings in 2021, which have surged citywide. A group called the Bucktown Neighbors Association is considering hiring private security to "deter crime," but some neighbors are worried it could have an adverse impact.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
46 minutes ago

Friends Remember 19-Year-Old Artist Fatally Shot In Jefferson Park: ‘She Was A Free Spirit’

Meagan Bilbo was one of five people shot during weekend shootings that occurred on the Far Northwest Side. Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) plans to host a safety meeting Friday to address recent crime.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
54 minutes ago

Threats Of Violence Made At Bucktown, Logan Square Schools, And Parents Say CPS Is Not Keeping Them Informed

The embattled Marine Leadership Academy in Logan Square and Pulaski International School in Bucktown each received threats of violence in recent days.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
and
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

See more stories