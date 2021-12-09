Support Local Businesses In Wicker Park And Bucktown This Saturday At ‘Light Up WPB’

WICKER PARK — You can finish holiday shopping this weekend in Wicker Park and Bucktown, then hitch a ride on a bike rickshaw to save yourself a parking headache.

The first Light Up WPB holiday shopping event is happening 3-7 p.m. Saturday in Wicker Park and Bucktown. More than 45 businesses will put up their holiday lights and offer festive holiday treats, shopping specials, free refreshments and more.

Bike rickshaws, or pedicabs, operated by bikers through Second City Tuk Tuks will also be making pickups along Damen Avenue at the intersections of Division Street, Milwaukee/North Avenue and Armitage Avenue; as well as along Milwaukee at the intersections of Paulina Street, Damen/North Avenue and Western Avenue, according to the event website.

The rickshaws can’t be missed — they will be decorated with holiday lights and garlands, said Alice Howe, program specialist for the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce. Each rickshaw will have a QR code with deals and promos. The rides are free, but tips are encouraged.

A map of participating businesses is available here.

“This is our first year, and we’re hoping that it can be a nice final push for shopping locally this holiday season,” Howe said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: