Steppenwolf Holding Vaccination Clinic In Its Rehearsal Space Friday

LINCOLN PARK — Steppenwolf Theatre Company is partnering with 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith’s office Friday for a vaccination clinic for anyone 5 and older.

The clinic is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Yondorf Hall, Steppenwolf’s rehearsal space at 758 W. North Ave., according to a news release.

The city’s creative workers, performing arts patrons and anyone 5 and older can schedule an appointment to get their first, second or booster shot at the clinic. Sign-up is through an online form by Instavaxx.

Anyone getting vaccinated must bring a copy of their photo ID and insurance card, according to Steppenwolf.

Yondorf Hall is at the northeast corner of North Avenue and Halsted Street with its entrance on the building’s east side.

The clinic can be accessed via the nearby North/Clybourn Red Line stop or the Sedgwick Brown Line stop. Parking is also available at 758 W. North Ave. under the “L” and in the open-air lot. Additional parking is available in Steppenwolf’s parking garage at 1624 N. Halsted St.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

