Pilsen’s Christmas Window Walk Is Back With Designs From Local Artists To Boost Small Businesses

PILSEN — Businesses on and around 18th Street in Pilsen have decorated their storefronts to encourage people to shop local during the holidays.

The decorations were done by local artists for the second Pilsen Christmas Window Walk. Pilsen residents can patronize participating stores and restaurants and vote for their favorite art displays. A list of the more than 30 participating businesses is here.

Voting is open until Dec. 20, and the top three will be announced Dec. 21. First-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively.

Belli’s is just one of more than 30 businesses in the area with decorated storefronts.

Angelica Larios/Provided

The designs were unveiled Nov. 27 on Small Business Saturday and will be up through Jan. 6, Three Kings Day. It was organized by Pilsen’s Economic Strategies Development Corporation.

“What better ‘season’ than to assist businesses with that extra boost in traffic and remind us to shop local?” Alexis Esparza, executive director of the organization, said in a statement. “The second annual Pilsen Christmas Window Walk is a joyful and creative way to help stimulate the neighborhood’s economy as well as bring the spirit of the holiday to residents and visitors alike.”

