Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
South Chicago, East Side

Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s Next $10 Million Chicago Prize For Entrepreneurs Opening Applications In February

South and West side entrepreneurs can apply beginning Feb. 15 for the chance to win $10 million to bring their community projects to life.

Atavia Reed
7:44 AM CST on Dec 9, 2021
Renovation is done on 839 W. 79th St. in Auburn Gresham. The site is slated to become a healthy hub, supported by the $10 million Chicago Prize.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

SOUTH CHICAGO — A contest to win $10 million from a charitable foundation is returning in 2022, giving South and West side entrepreneurs the chance to score big on their dream projects.

The Chicago Prize, granted by the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, aims to support Black and Brown Chicagoans by turning development projects into catalysts for economic growth in the community. The application portal opens Feb. 15 and closes March 1.

Creating quality jobs, growing businesses and boosting wealth on the South and West sides are all objectives of the prize.

“The Chicago Prize is designed to meet communities where they are; provide access to networks, grants and feedback to advance their vision that is customized to their needs; and infuse initiatives with significant resources,” Cindy Moelis, president of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, said in a statement. 

Credit: Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation
The Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation is leading the creation of the Healthy Lifestyle Hub.

The foundation will invest up to an additional $5 million in planning, capacity-building and assisting other teams across the city to move forward with their projects. 

For more information how to apply, visit the Chicago Prize website. Prospective applicants can attend a webinar discussing the prize on Jan. 6. You can register here

Questions about next year’s prize can be sent to chicagoprize@ptfound.org with the subject line “Chicago Prize 2022 Application Questions.”

The foundation gave its first $10 million prize in August 2020, awarding the money to an Auburn Gresham initiative centered around sustainable industry and health services.

The project — created by the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation and nonprofits Urban Growers Collective and Green Era Partner — aimed to bring a “healthy lifestyle hub” and renewable energy and urban farm to Auburn Gresham. 

The healthy lifestyle hub, 839-845 W. 79th St., will have a health center, digital community center, green roof, minority-owned pharmacy and restaurant and a space for social service providers. Construction on the hub started in March. The project will be complete in late 2022, Auburn Gresham leaders said. 

Construction on the renewable energy and urban farm campus, 650 W. 83rd St., is scheduled to finish in 2022. 

“Those of us who have been in this community have worked really hard and maintained hope that transformation … was on the horizon,” Carlos Nelson, CEO of the development corporation, said after the win.  

Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago
Carlos Nelson, executive director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, looks out at 79th and Halsted streets from the rooftop of the future Auburn Gresham healthy lifestyle hub.

In the time of COVID-19, a need for community-led investment “has never been greater,” Moelis said. 

“… We know that philanthropy can provide the immediate, flexible and impactful risk capital that is needed in this moment– and that’s what the Chicago Prize is all about,” she said. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

Read More:

The Latest

New West Side Outpatient Care Center At Ogden Commons Will Begin Accepting Patients In Early 2022

The One Lawndale Community Care and Surgery Center will offer an array of preventative and outpatient medical services aimed at making health care more accessible for West Siders.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
24 minutes ago

Bucktown Group Shrouded In Secrecy Wants To Hire Private Security To Patrol Neighborhood

The neighborhood has seen a spike in carjackings in 2021, which have surged citywide. A group called the Bucktown Neighbors Association is considering hiring private security to "deter crime," but some neighbors are worried it could have an adverse impact.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
57 minutes ago

Friends Remember 19-Year-Old Artist Fatally Shot In Jefferson Park: ‘She Was A Free Spirit’

Meagan Bilbo was one of five people shot during weekend shootings that occurred on the Far Northwest Side. Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) plans to host a safety meeting Friday to address recent crime.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
1 hour ago

Threats Of Violence Made At Bucktown, Logan Square Schools, And Parents Say CPS Is Not Keeping Them Informed

The embattled Marine Leadership Academy in Logan Square and Pulaski International School in Bucktown each received threats of violence in recent days.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
and
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

See more stories