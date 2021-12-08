Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Need Help Paying Your Water Bills? New Illinois Program For Low-Income Families Can Help

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide $42 million for residents unable to pay water and sewer bills.

Sara Badilini
7:44 AM CST on Dec 8, 2021
Pexels
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Illinois is launching a program to help low-income families pay their utility bills.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide $42 million for residents unable to pay water and sewer bills, according to a Governor’s Office news release. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the program Tuesday.

The one-time assistance program is designed for families who face having their water disconnected, who have already been disconnected or have past-due balances of more than $250 for their water and wastewater services combined.

Residents interested in receiving financial support can visit the program’s website for more information about applying.

To be eligible, families need to prove their incomes are within 200 percent of the federal poverty line. To find out if you qualify, click here.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Eligible applicants can visit the state’s commerce website and fill out a request for service form. Alternatively, they can call the hotline at 833-711-0374, or visit one of 34 state Community Action Agencies.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Sara Badilini

The Latest

Ward Map Battle Begins Again With New Hearings — Can Alderpeople Reach A Compromise?

The Rules Committee map draws several competitors of aldermen out of their wards. Ald. Michelle Harris said individual aldermen have to defend their maps. "I’ve not said ‘Did you take this church out? Did you put this church in?' ... It’s their map."

Citywide
Justin Laurence
8 minutes ago

Downstate Donuts, Known For Selling Potato-Based Pastries From A Bike, Is Raising Funds To Open In Andersonville

Downstate Donuts has expanded steadily since 2018, but a fire at its kitchen this summer has stymied its growth. The company has launched a Kickstarter to fund a new industrial kitchen and storefront.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Your Favorite Places To Shop Local: Check Out Block Club’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Holiday Gift Guide

We knew we couldn't showcase every shop in Chicago — so we asked readers to submit their favorite businesses and makers. Here are their 140+ entries.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

How A Lincoln Park Zoo Expert’s Research On Saving Apes Led To A Ban On Greeting Cards Featuring Costumed Chimps

CVS will stop selling greeting cards featuring great apes in unnatural positions, which advocates say will reduce mistreatment of the animals and help conservation efforts.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

See more stories