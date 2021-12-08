Need Help Paying Your Water Bills? New Illinois Program For Low-Income Families Can Help

CHICAGO — Illinois is launching a program to help low-income families pay their utility bills.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide $42 million for residents unable to pay water and sewer bills, according to a Governor’s Office news release. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the program Tuesday.

The one-time assistance program is designed for families who face having their water disconnected, who have already been disconnected or have past-due balances of more than $250 for their water and wastewater services combined.

Residents interested in receiving financial support can visit the program’s website for more information about applying.

To be eligible, families need to prove their incomes are within 200 percent of the federal poverty line. To find out if you qualify, click here.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Eligible applicants can visit the state’s commerce website and fill out a request for service form. Alternatively, they can call the hotline at 833-711-0374, or visit one of 34 state Community Action Agencies.

