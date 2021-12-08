Local Volunteer Group Giving Away 72,000 Face Shields To People In Need

CHICAGO — Volunteer group Illinois PPE Network is giving away 72,000 face shields for people in need.

The shields are Version 9 Solin Face Shield, made in two pieces and easy to assemble, organizers said in an email. They’re available in boxes of 50 shields.

The shields are free, and they can be picked up at one of the group’s holding locations around Chicago. if you want to suggest someone who could use the shields or get details about the pickup locations, you can reach out here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend using face shields as a substitute for masks, though the shields can be used in addition to wearing a mask. People should not put face shields on newborns or infants, according to the organization.

Illinois PPE Network started more than a year ago, responding to the urgent need for personal protective equipment in and around Chicago.

The group also plans to distribute some face shields to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, schools, assisting living facilities, businesses, swimming programs and other organizations throughout the city.

