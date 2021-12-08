Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Lawndale Resident Who Helped Bring Back The Ogden Avenue Bus Honored By Transit Equity Group

Rochelle Jackson fought for years to get the city to revive the No. 157 bus. Her efforts to expand public transit, cycling and walkability on the West Side are being recognized by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Pascal Sabino
7:55 AM CST on Dec 8, 2021
Rochelle Jackson is the co-chair of the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council's transportation and infrastructure committee.
Provide
  • Credibility:

NORTH LAWNDALE — Lifelong North Lawndale resident Rochelle Jackson was named Advocate of the Year by the Active Transportation Alliance for her success in improving the neighborhood’s walkability and public transit options.

The Active Transportation Alliance is a coalition dedicated to advancing the development of transportation infrastructure for pedestrians, commuters and bicyclists as a way to make the city more equitable. The group honored Jackson last week with its Advocate of the Year award at a meeting for members, volunteers and supporters.

“We’ve been working toward a vision of Chicagoland that is home to a multitude of transportation options that allow residents to easily and safely reach any destination. This work is not possible without the dedicated efforts of supporters who share this vision and help us move it forward,” said W. Robert Schultz III, a campaign organizer for the Active Transportation Alliance.

The organization honored Jackson for efforts as co-chair of the transportation committee for the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, where she led the fight to reinstate the No. 157 Ogden Bus line as a pilot program, organized a series of walkability assessments and partnered with the city to install more Divvy bike-share stations in the area.

The Ogden bus connects the west end of North Lawndale to Downtown and Streeterville, making it “central to the revitalization of the North Lawndale economy and quality of life after decades of disinvestment,” Schultz said.

Until 2008, the bus line was a lifeline for residents who used it as an easy way to travel to the city’s businesses districts for shopping, as well as the medical district, CineSpace Film Studio and Downtown, where many West Side residents work. The line was truncated 13 years ago due to low ridership, and it stopped serving the area west of California Avenue.

Buses like the No. 157 route gave Jackson an early passion for public transportation and ingrained in her the importance of transit for working-class communities, she said. Jackson grew up in the relatively isolated K-Town neighborhood of North Lawndale, but as a teenager, the bus system gave her the freedom to explore all corners of the city, she said.

“On the weekends, I used to just pick a bus and get on it and ride it from one end to the other just to see the neighborhoods and see where it goes. That’s how I learned my way around the city. It’s like a field trip,” Jackson said.

In 2016, Jackson started working with Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) and other members of the neighborhood’s transportation committee to lobby for the city to reinstate the bus. With recent developments in the neighborhood along Ogden Avenue — including the Lawndale Christian Health Center, the Legacy Charter School and new businesses in the corridor — Jackson made a case that there would be enough riders to justify extending the No. 157 line.

Jackson advocated for the bus by sending letters to CTA and creating a report that detailed how much the bus extension would cost based on staff and fuel costs. She appealed directly to Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019.

Jackson’s advocacy led to the No. 157 Ogden Bus being extended to its previous route as a temporary pilot program in summer 2020. The pilot extends the bus all the way to the Pulaski Pink Line station on the west end of North Lawndale.

Jackson was also instrumental in creating the  WALK-H project, a local effort to make the Homan Square neighborhood of Lawndale more walkable. The initiative worked with local youth and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago Homan Square to assess the pedestrian infrastructure near the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station and survey why residents tend to avoid walking in the area.

The assessment resulted in a blueprint for strategies to improve walkability what will guide investments into public art and traffic safety improvements such as crosswalks and bump-outs that will make pedestrians feel more comfortable walking in the area.

“North Lawndale is activating every corner of the community that we possibly can. It’s going to take time but we’re working and we’re moving,” Jackson said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Pascal Sabino

Read More:

The Latest

Ward Map Battle Begins Again With New Hearings — Can Alderpeople Reach A Compromise?

The Rules Committee map draws several competitors of aldermen out of their wards. Ald. Michelle Harris said individual aldermen have to defend their maps. "I’ve not said ‘Did you take this church out? Did you put this church in?' ... It’s their map."

Citywide
Justin Laurence
13 minutes ago

Downstate Donuts, Known For Selling Potato-Based Pastries From A Bike, Is Raising Funds To Open In Andersonville

Downstate Donuts has expanded steadily since 2018, but a fire at its kitchen this summer has stymied its growth. The company has launched a Kickstarter to fund a new industrial kitchen and storefront.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Your Favorite Places To Shop Local: Check Out Block Club’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Holiday Gift Guide

We knew we couldn't showcase every shop in Chicago — so we asked readers to submit their favorite businesses and makers. Here are their 140+ entries.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

How A Lincoln Park Zoo Expert’s Research On Saving Apes Led To A Ban On Greeting Cards Featuring Costumed Chimps

CVS will stop selling greeting cards featuring great apes in unnatural positions, which advocates say will reduce mistreatment of the animals and help conservation efforts.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

See more stories