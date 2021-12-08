Crews Break Ground On Lincoln Park Affordable Building, Launch Renovation Of 2 Senior Living Facilities

LINCOLN PARK — The Chicago Housing Authority broke ground Tuesday on a $150 million project to renovate two senior buildings and construct an affordable family building in Lincoln Park.

When finished, the Sheffield of Lincoln Park family building will house 80 family units priced affordably or at market rate, according to a CHA news release. It sits between the Edith Spurlock Sampson Apartments and Annex, 2640 and 2720 N. Sheffield Ave., which are being renovated as part of the project.

Work on the three buildings, designed by co-development partner PIRHL Developers, is expected to finish in 2024, according to the CHA.

“This innovative project will assist a large range of age groups, while also turning this area into an affordable, multi-generational mixed-income living and community space,” CHA CEO Tracey Scott said in a statement. “We are so grateful to all our partners who made this effort possible.”

Credit: Provided/43rd Ward Renderings presented during a March community meeting show the Chicago Housing Authority’s plans to build a new family building between the Edith Spurlock Apartments and Annex in Lincoln Park.

The Edith Spurlock Sampson Apartments and Annex are two 11-story buildings built in 1965 and housing people 62 or older. The building later was named for Sampson, an American lawyer and judge who went on to be the first Black U.S. delegate appointed to the United Nations.

All 394 units between the two buildings will be restored, and 11 apartments will be added during the renovation, according to the CHA. The units will get new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops, breakfast bars, floor tiles and air conditioning.

Other upgrades include work on the buildings’ plumbing and electrical systems, installing new roofs, masonry repairs, HVAC piping, boilers and air-cooled chillers and elevator upgrades, according to the CHA. Modern LED lighting will also be installed in the buildings’ common and amenity spaces.

Residents will be relocated to vacant units while the renovations occur, CHA officials previously said. Many residents will only have to move once.

In the new building, which will be six stories tall, developers will create a community hub with an activity and dining room for 200 residents, according to the CHA. This area will include space for gatherings and its Golden Diners program, which allows residents to connect over healthy meals and activities like health education sessions, exercise classes and speakers.

“The expansion of the Edith Spurlock Sampson Apartments from a senior living facility to a community which will welcome members of all ages, from all communities and from all income levels and backgrounds promises not only a new direction for public housing in Chicago, but a great opportunity for Lincoln Park to be at the forefront of this exciting project,” Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) said in a statement. “I’m honored to have been a part of it, and am pleased to welcome this exciting project to our community.”

