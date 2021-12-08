Your Favorite Places To Shop Local: Check Out Block Club’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Holiday Gift Guide

CHICAGO — Chicagoans can show small businesses some love by shopping local this holiday season.

Block Club highlighted more than 140 small businesses in our neighborhood gift guides, hoping to give those businesses a boost when they need it most.

But we knew we couldn’t showcase every shop in Chicago — so we asked readers to submit their favorite businesses and makers.

As always, our readers delivered: More than 140 entries were submitted to our reader gift guide, covering everything from candle shops to jewelry makers and clothing boutiques. There are shops all the way from Rogers Park to Austin, Garfield, Beverly and beyond.

We rounded up in the submissions in a searchable guide:

* Block Club has not verified prices, hours, etc. that were submitted to the guide. Some entires were edited for clarity and length. If you spot an error, let us know by emailing Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.

And here are a few of the spots:

Embellish Chicago

4161 N. Lincoln Ave. Website.

Embellish largely works with local, independent designers to offer unique jewelry, accessories and gift items. You can find everything from earrings to winter scarves and bath balms in the shop.

Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays during the holidays. 773-525-4400.

Lady J Apothecary

Website.

Lady J Apothecary, an Uptown-based online shop, offers luxury personal care items. You can get organic tea blends, homegrown and hand-bundled smudge sticks, lotion and more. The shop also carries gift sets.

Order online.

Pixie Dust Salts

Website.

This North Lawndale-based online shop offers the perfect gift for food lovers in your life: culinary seat salts. They’re hand-cured with fresh ingredients and support other West Side farmers.

Order online. Last day to order for the holidays is Dec. 10.

Ravensgoods

4703 N. Damen Ave. Website.

You can get home goods, jewelry and baby clothing at this Ravenswood gift shop. Among its offerings are baby booties with adorable designs — including cupcakes and ice cream cones — on top, crystal earrings and funky socks.

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 773-878-1566.

The Silver Room

1506 E. 53rd St. Website.

The Silver Room features everything from apparel to music, jewelry, books and home goods. You can order online or stop by the shop to get a gift for everyone on your list.

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. 773-947-0024.

Sprocket & Stone

1013 E. 53rd St. Website.

Need a gift for a furry friend? Hyde Park’s Sprocket & Stone is a friendly neighborhood pet shop where you can grab treats, gear, food and accessories for your pets. You can order online or visit in person. It offers delivery to people in the area.

Open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-966-4777.

Woman Made Gallery

2150 S. Canalport Ave., 4A-3. Website.

Woman Made Gallery provides space for women and non-binary artists, including trans and genderqueer folks. You can stop by the gallery to see its work — or you can shop from the pieces online.

Gallery open noon-7 p.m. Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 312-738-0400.

