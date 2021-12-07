Temperatures Are Below Freezing Monday — Here’s Where You Can Find Warming Centers In Chicago

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — With temperatures expected to stay below freezing all day Monday, the city is opening warming areas to anyone who needs refuge from the extreme cold.
Warming areas at six community service centers are open until 5 p.m. Monday. A face covering must be worn inside the warming centers due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Chicagoans can call 311 at any time, including after hours, for the latest information on warming centers.
Residents can also call 311 to be connected to available services such as placement to an available shelter bed, request a well-being check for a neighbor or loved one or report inadequate heat in a residential building.
The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours, seven days a week to connect residents to emergency shelter.
Older people can also go to one of 21 senior centers for a warming area and support services. Go to Chicago.gov/Seniors or call the Chicago Senior Services Hotline at 312-744-4016 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The warming centers are and how to contact them:
- Englewood Community Service Center
1140 W. 79th St.
312-747-0200
- Garfield Community Service Center (open 24 hours)
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400
- Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
312-747-2300
- North Area Community Service Center
845 W. Wilson Ave.
312-744-2580
- South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500
- Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 W. North Ave.
312-744-2014
City-operated libraries and park facilities will also be open as warming centers due to the extreme cold today.
The Department of Family & Support Services opens warming centers when temperatures are at or dip below 32 degrees.
Visit 311.chicago.gov for more information.
