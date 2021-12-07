Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Temperatures Are Below Freezing Monday — Here’s Where You Can Find Warming Centers In Chicago

Six indoor warming centers are open throughout the city for people who need refuge from the extreme cold Monday.

Amy Qin
1:45 PM CST on Dec 7, 2021
Healthy Hood, a Pilsen fitness studio, transformed into a makeshift warming center to provide shelter to people who are homeless.
Tanya Lozano
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — With temperatures expected to stay below freezing all day Monday, the city is opening warming areas to anyone who needs refuge from the extreme cold.

Warming areas at six community service centers are open until 5 p.m. Monday. A face covering must be worn inside the warming centers due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Chicagoans can call 311 at any time, including after hours, for the latest information on warming centers.

Residents can also call 311 to be connected to available services such as placement to an available shelter bed, request a well-being check for a neighbor or loved one or report inadequate heat in a residential building.

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours, seven days a week to connect residents to emergency shelter.

Older people can also go to one of 21 senior centers for a warming area and support services. Go to Chicago.gov/Seniors or call the Chicago Senior Services Hotline at 312-744-4016 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The warming centers are and how to contact them:

  • Englewood Community Service Center
    1140 W. 79th St.
    312-747-0200
  • Garfield Community Service Center (open 24 hours)
    10 S. Kedzie Ave.
    312-746-5400
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
    4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
    312-747-2300
  • North Area Community Service Center
    845 W. Wilson Ave.
    312-744-2580
  • South Chicago Community Service Center
    8650 S. Commercial Ave.
    312-747-0500
  • Trina Davila Community Service Center
    4312 W. North Ave.
    312-744-2014

City-operated libraries and park facilities will also be open as warming centers due to the extreme cold today.

The Department of Family & Support Services opens warming centers when temperatures are at or dip below 32 degrees.

Visit 311.chicago.gov for more information.

Credit: City of Chicago Department of Family & Support Services
A flyer in Spanish for the warming centers today.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Amy Qin

Read More:

The Latest

Temperatures Are Below Freezing Monday — Here’s Where You Can Find Warming Centers In Chicago

Six indoor warming centers are open throughout the city for people who need refuge from the extreme cold Monday.

Citywide
Amy Qin
3 hours ago

Weiss Hospital Development Is Moving Forward — But Neighbors Worried About Gentrification Are Continuing To Push Back

Critics say the plan to convert the hospital parking lot into apartments will push low-income residents out of Uptown. "We need affordable housing, not luxury housing," one neighbor said at a recent meeting.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Amy Qin
3 hours ago

North Carolina, Tennessee Back On Chicago’s Travel Advisory

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Chicago Might Require Vaccination Proof At More Spots As City Hit By ‘Winter Surge’ Of COVID-19

Chicago cases have surged in the past month. Officials expect to detect the Omicron variant, which is thought to be highly contagious, within the next day or two.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

See more stories