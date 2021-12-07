Temperatures Are Below Freezing Monday — Here’s Where You Can Find Warming Centers In Chicago

CHICAGO — With temperatures expected to stay below freezing all day Monday, the city is opening warming areas to anyone who needs refuge from the extreme cold.

Warming areas at six community service centers are open until 5 p.m. Monday. A face covering must be worn inside the warming centers due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Chicagoans can call 311 at any time, including after hours, for the latest information on warming centers.

Residents can also call 311 to be connected to available services such as placement to an available shelter bed, request a well-being check for a neighbor or loved one or report inadequate heat in a residential building.

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours, seven days a week to connect residents to emergency shelter.

Older people can also go to one of 21 senior centers for a warming area and support services. Go to Chicago.gov/Seniors or call the Chicago Senior Services Hotline at 312-744-4016 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The warming centers are and how to contact them:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 W. 79th St.

312-747-0200

1140 W. 79th St. 312-747-0200 Garfield Community Service Center (open 24 hours)

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

10 S. Kedzie Ave. 312-746-5400 Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

312-747-2300

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 312-747-2300 North Area Community Service Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

845 W. Wilson Ave. 312-744-2580 South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

8650 S. Commercial Ave. 312-747-0500 Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 W. North Ave.

312-744-2014

City-operated libraries and park facilities will also be open as warming centers due to the extreme cold today.

The Department of Family & Support Services opens warming centers when temperatures are at or dip below 32 degrees.

Visit 311.chicago.gov for more information.

Credit: City of Chicago Department of Family & Support Services A flyer in Spanish for the warming centers today.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: