Lincoln Park, Old Town

PAWS’ Holiday Adopt-A-Thon Is Back As Shelter Hopes To Find Homes For 120 Pets

PAWS is trying to find homes for animals for the holidays. The event runs Friday through Dec. 18.

Sara Badilini
7:00 AM CST on Dec 7, 2021
Some of the adoptable puppies at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center.
Provided
  Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — PAWS Chicago is launching a week-long adoption marathon, aiming to find a home for 120 pets for the holiday season.

PAWS will hold its annual Adopt-a-Thon Friday through Dec. 18 at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

The adoption center has extended its operating hours and added additional appointment slots for would-be pet owners. The center’s hours for the Adopt-a-Thon week:

  • Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 10.
  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m, Dec. 11.
  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12. 
  • Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 13. 
  • Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 15.
  • Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 16.
  • Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 17.
  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Adoptions are appointment-only; people can visit during walk-ins, but they’ll be subject to space availability. Before scheduling an appointment, you’ll need to complete the ComPETibility quiz and fill out the adoption application.

Prospective adopters can meet all the available animals during their appointments. PAWS volunteers and staff will guide them through the adoption process.

You can look at the adoptable pets and schedule your appointment here.

Sara Badilini

