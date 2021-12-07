Skip to contents

North Carolina, Tennessee Back On Chicago’s Travel Advisory

Kelly Bauer
1:14 PM CST on Dec 7, 2021
Commuters make their way through O'Hare International Airport on May 30, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Two states have been added back to Chicago’s travel advisory list.

North Carolina and Tennessee were added back onto the list, as was Washington, D.C., according to a city news release. There are now 40 states on the advisory.

Unvaccinated people who come to Chicago from places on the list should quarantine for at least seven days and get tested three to five days after arriving, according to the advisory. People who don’t get tested should self-quarantine for at least 10 days.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

The list:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel to places on the list, as they could be at risk.

Kelly Bauer

