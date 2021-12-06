Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Middle Brow’s Festive Winter Bar Opens In Logan Square, With A Spotlight On Hot Cocktails

The Middle Brow crew converted their outdoor patio into The Hot Corner, an enclosed bar serving hot cocktails. It comes complete with cozy blankets.

Mina Bloom
7:22 AM CST on Dec 6, 2021
The greenhouse bar at Bungalow by Middle Brow, 2840 W. Armitage Ave.
Provided
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — There’s a new spot in Logan Square for people looking to cozy up with a hot cocktail or two.

The crew behind brewery/pizza restaurant Bungalow by Middle Brow, 2840 W. Armitage Ave., converted their outdoor patio into The Hot Corner, an enclosed winter bar focused on hot cocktails.

The bar opened last week for walk-ups Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s also open for private events Tuesday-Thursday. To book a reservation, go here.

On the menu is a range of belly-warming cocktails, including the Ski Brule hot toddy ($7); Little Switzerland ($12) with yellow chartreuse liqueur, hot chocolate and brown sugar; and Nub’s Nob ($13) with aged rum, cream sherry, fernet and dram. Patrons can also order from Middle Brow’s food and beer menu.

Credit: Provided
The Middle Brow team made the bar using greenhouse materials.

Built using greenhouse materials, the bar was designed to feel like an “après ski barn” in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Middle Brow co-owner Pete Ternes said, but with the same energy as the brewery and restaurant, which has a “hippie farmer pizza den” feel.

Ternes said they were initially aiming to open The Hot Corner by Black Friday, but supply chain issues caused by the pandemic delayed the project. He expects to keep the winter bar open for at least a month and a half.

Credit: Provided
The Hot Corner’s menu.
Credit: Provided
Patrons can grab a winter blanket at The Hot Corner.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter

