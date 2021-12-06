Back Of The Yards Christmas Lights Event Tuesday Will Feature Tree Giveaway, Toy Drive And More

BACK OF THE YARDS — The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council is holding a Christmas Lights event Tuesday afternoon, promising “a night filled with friends, family and holiday cheer.”

Neighbors can swing by to enjoy free hot chocolate and sweet bread and take in the tree lighting starting 3 p.m. on the corner of West 46th Street and South Damen Avenue.

The first 80 families to stop by will win a free Christmas tree. People can also bring a toy to donate to the council’s annual toy giveaway.

