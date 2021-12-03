Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Traveling Holiday Market With Latin Music And Food Popping Up At Humboldt Park Boathouse Friday

The Destinos al Aire market, set for 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Humboldt Park boathouse, is described as "Christkindlmarket, but with a Latino vibe."

Mina Bloom
1:03 PM CST on Dec 3, 2021
The first Destinos al Aire market was a sing-a-long at Millennium Park.
Provided
  • Credibility:

HUMBOLDT PARK — A holiday market with Latin music and food is taking over the Humboldt Park boathouse Friday.

Destinos al Aire, A Holiday Extravaganza! is set for 4-7 p.m. Friday at the boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Dr.

Described as “Christkindlmarket, but with a Latino vibe,” the market will feature craft vendors, food trucks serving up Latin cuisine and performances by local artists including the all-women Puerto Rican ensemble Las BomPleneras, theatre ensemble La Vuelta with UrbanTheater Company and the Venezuelan group Cepillao Band. Comedians Gwen La Roka and Mike Oquendo are also slated to perform.

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance is behind the market. The group is putting on three markets in total this holiday season, with the Humboldt Park event being the second. The first was held on Nov. 26 in Millennium Park Downtown. The third and final market is set for Dec. 10 in Pilsen at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St.

The event series is part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks initiative, which has the backing of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The series is also being sponsored by The Arts Work Fund and xfinity.

