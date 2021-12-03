After Video Captures Fatal Lincoln Square Shooting, Police Ask For Public’s Help

LINCOLN SQUARE — A man was shot dead in an apparent botched robbery Wednesday morning in Lincoln Square and police are asking the public for help identifying the gunman.

About 7:05 a.m., the gunman got out of the passenger side of a silver, four-door car in the alley of the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, police said. He walked up to Rae Park, 59, who was near a parked, dark-colored minivan, and tried to rob him, officials said.

After a brief fight, the gunman shot Park in his chest and got back into the silver car to get away, police said.

Park, who lived in an apartment building on the block, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. He was pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Credit: Provided. Police released security footage of the alleged shooter exiting a silver car around 7:05 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue.

Area 3 detectives are searching for the shooter, who was wearing a dark hoodie with a light-colored logo, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Police released security footage of the shooting and are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter and vehicle.

The gunman was last seen headed north on Rockwell Avenue in the silver car, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call police at 312-744-8261.

In an unrelated incident at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was shot while walking in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park.

The gunshots came from someone in a black SUV who pulled up next to the man, opened fire and fled west on Montrose, police said.

The 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody, and Area 5 detectives are investigating.

In addition to the two Wednesday shootings in Lincoln Square and Albany Park, at least five other people have been shot since last week in four different shootings on the North Side.

Police from the 20th, 19th, and 17th police districts have conducted “joint missions” to address the increase in shootings, aldermen said.

