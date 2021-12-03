My Block, My Hood, My City Is Looking For Volunteers To Light Up King Drive Saturday

CHICAGO — My Block, My Hood, My City is asking residents to help light up King Drive this weekend.

For years, the organization has collected holiday decorations and put them up along King Drive on the South Side with help from volunteers. It’ll kick off this year’s decorating with an event 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Park Fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive.

Anyone can attend to help decorate, listen to choir singing and get a cup of hot cocoa, according to an online event page. Volunteers will meet at the field house and will then be able to stay and decorate the park or head out to King Drive between 51st and 115th streets to decorate homes.

There will also be a tree-lighting ceremony 5 p.m. at the park.

More information is available online. Everyone is asked to wear masks and stay home if sick.

