Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Irving Park Families Can Meet Santa At This Neighbor’s Toy Drive

The event organizers are current accepting donations of new and gently used toys through Dec. 10.

Alex V. Hernandez
12:20 PM CST on Dec 3, 2021
The decorations at Julie Weber's home during the 2020 Front Porch Christmas event.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

IRVING PARK — An Irving Park neighbor is bringing back a toy drive so families in need can get holiday gifts while meeting Santa.

Julie Weber is collecting new and gently used toys until Dec. 10. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the offices of State Rep. Jaime Andrade, 3007 W. Irving Park Rd., and Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), 3001 W. Irving Park Rd. You can also drop donations at the UPS store, 4044 N. Lincoln Ave.

Kids and families can stop by Weber’s home in the 3800 block of North Sacramento Avenue 12-7 p.m. Dec. 11 to get a toy and meet Santa.

“Children always love new toys but we’ll absolutely take gently used toys too. Just as long as they have all their parts,” Weber said.

Credit: Provided.
More than 500 kids stopped by the 2020 Front Porch Christmas event to meet Santa and receive donated gifts.

Weber got the idea for the event last year after overhearing her son’s class doing online learning at home. 

“I heard a classmate say the family didn’t have a lot of money right now and my heart broke,” Weber said. “I started thinking about the other kids in our school district that are in the same boat with parents who couldn’t work.”

Weber remembered she had a Santa costume at home and decided to organize an event last year with the neighborhood mom network. Her front porch was decorated like a Christmas wonderland and kids could pick up gifts and meet Santa in an open-air setting to reduce the risk of COVID-19. 

More than 500 kids stopped by Weber’s home last year. Danny Scott, owner of the Lincoln Avenue UPS store, said donations already have been pouring in for the giveaway.

“I have a big box on my floor that we’ve already emptied twice for Julie,” Scott said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Irving Park Families Can Meet Santa At This Neighbor’s Toy Drive

The event organizers are current accepting donations of new and gently used toys through Dec. 10.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
30 minutes ago

After Video Captures Fatal Lincoln Square Shooting, Police Ask For Public’s Help

Police from the three North Side districts have conducted “joint missions” since last week to address the increase in shootings, aldermen said. 

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
2 hours ago

Englewood Residents Push For City Council To Reconsider 5-Way Divided Englewood Map: ‘Too Many Cooks In The Kitchen’

“This is a decision about where I live and what it’s going to look like in the future,” a 30-year resident said. “Be transparent with us, and give us a leader that can focus on us.” 

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Chinatown Unified In Draft City Map, But Will A Majority-Asian American Ward Make It Through Negotiations?

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson claimed dividing up the ward to create an Asian American majority is "racism," while supporters are hopeful the map will pass.

Bridgeport, Chinatown, McKinley Park
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
3 hours ago

See more stories