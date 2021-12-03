Child Care Providers In Illinois Eligible For $300 Million In Grants Through New State Funding

CHICAGO — Child care providers will soon be able to apply to a $300 million grant program from the state.

Child care providers have struggled throughout the pandemic, while demand for those services has soared, creating problems for the providers and for parents. To keep up with the demand, the state is creating a $300 million grant program and extending another one, according to a governor’s office news release.

Applications for the new grant program will be due in early January.

Chosen child care providers will get about $25,000 per classroom per year, according to the governor’s office. Child care group homes will get $15,000 per year, and child care homes will get $10,000 per year.

Centers in underfunded communities will be eligible for additional funds.

At least 50 percent of the funds must also be invested in new hires and workforce initiatives, with a focus on increasing compensation and benefits for child care workers, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to the $300 million program, a $45 million, six-month extension to the Child Care Restoration Grants will be available to providers not eligible for the new relief grants.

Those interested in applying or learning about more grant opportunities can click here.

