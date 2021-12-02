Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Wicker Park Farmers Market Kicks Off Indoor Season This Weekend

The popular market will be held at the Den Theatre on Milwaukee Avenue through April.

Quinn Myers
7:00 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021
Squash at Wicker Park Farmers Market.
Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago
WICKER PARK — The Wicker Park Farmers Market is back in business Saturday.

Twenty-five vendors will set up indoors 10 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. After this weekend’s kickoff, it will be open on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from January to April.

Vendors include Jacobson Family Farm, River Valley Mushrooms, Sfera Sicilian Street Food and Twisted Olive.

Proof of vaccination is required to enter the venue, and masks must be worn at all times.

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the market is also holding a food drive for plant-based food and household supplies and is offering compost drop-offs for $3 from Healthy Soil Compost.

Quinn Myers

