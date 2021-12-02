Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Subscribe To Block Club Chicago And Get A Free Neighborhood Print

For a limited time, you can subscribe to Block Club for a year and you'll get a free, 16-by-20-inch neighborhood print from local artist Steve Shanabruch.

Kelly Bauer
9:21 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021

CHICAGO — For a limited time, you can subscribe or buy a gift subscription to Block Club Chicago and you’ll get an amazing neighborhood print of your choice.

The prints, from local artist Steve Shanabruch, are inspired by WPA designs and celebrate neighborhoods across the city. People who subscribe for one year or buy a one-year gift subscription are eligible for the offer.

Once you check out, you’ll get an email to select your print and share your address so we can ship it off to you. If you gift a subscription, the recipient will get the selection email.

The offer is part of Block Club’s goal to reach 17,500 subscribers by the end of 2021 to show people local news matters.

Click here to subscribe or buy a gift subscription and get the print.

Here’s a look at the prints that are available:

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Subscribe To Block Club Chicago And Get A Free Neighborhood Print

For a limited time, you can subscribe to Block Club for a year and you'll get a free, 16-by-20-inch neighborhood print from local artist Steve Shanabruch.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Roosters, Hot Dogs: What Do Chicago’s Newly Proposed Wards Look Like To You?

Chicago's proposed map has some, um, strange boundaries.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

With ‘Unpredictable’ Lake Michigan, South Shore Residents Say Breakwaters Are Needed To Protect Neighborhood

Neighbors have proposed installing breakwaters, repairing 73rd Street and reinforcing the street and shoreline. The $5 million proposal offers a "cost-effective" solution to flooding and erosion in South Shore, Rep. Curtis Tarver II said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
3 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Rising In Cook County Jail Despite Widespread Vaccines And Testing: ‘It’s Devastating’

The jail is seeing the most infected people since last winter, before the vaccines were readily available, with 109 detained people positive for COVID-19.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 hours ago

See more stories