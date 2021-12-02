Roosters, Hot Dogs: What Do Chicago’s Newly Proposed Wards Look Like To You?

CHICAGO — The city could soon be getting a new ward map — and as always, the gerrymandered wards create some very … interesting shapes.

Aldermen unveiled a potential ward map at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, showing Chicagoans for the first time what their new political boundaries could look like.

The map’s yet to be approved by the council, and the whole process could end up going to a referendum where Chicagoans would get to vote on a ward map. That means the map might not end up being Chicago’s reality.

What is for certain: The proposed map has some strange boundaries.

Chicago’s ward boundaries have long been a bit irregular — the 2nd Ward has been compared to a lobster — and odd-shaped wards are part of the territory when politicians are trying to divide 50 wards into areas with roughly equal populations (without jeopardizing losing their own voters).

But the map, hastily unveiled and difficult to see the details of in person and online, inspired lots of jokes among Chicagoans.

Now, Block Club is asking you: What interesting shapes are you seeing in the proposed wards?

Welcoming my 27th rooster ward https://t.co/KxCXjghW4i pic.twitter.com/suyafI3G6e — No, that is not a liminal space (@AnjulieRao) December 1, 2021

Are we going with “Chicago style hot dog” for ward 36? https://t.co/YLTVXvIYVm — Holt🔰 (@holtchesley) December 1, 2021

Chicago’s Second Ward continues its long proud tradition of having absolutely fucking ridiculous boundaries. https://t.co/XcE6ruoZoO — Scott Kane (@ataxiwardance) December 1, 2021

That land bridge in 45 is truly comical, but Hopkins' 2nd ward is an insult to anyone's intelligence. https://t.co/WLVwQqRjH7 — Lynn Becker (@LynnBecker) December 1, 2021

*Squints* Hmmm….



New 42nd Ward looks like it has strong "angry amoeba" energy…Oh hey, look at that 34th Ward over in the southwest Loop…Gardiner's 45th Ward more intact than expected…and looks like 29th Ward would be Chicago's western wall? https://t.co/UTUP8MHJAH — Chicago Bars (@chicagobars) December 1, 2021

Holy fuck, look at 45. My god. That strip between 41 and 39 must be a block wide. https://t.co/LZzZh76CN3 pic.twitter.com/2yH2orUHOc — 🤌🏼Super Nintendo Chalmers🤌🏼 (@SNChalmers1876) December 1, 2021

From this angle you can't even tell they used crayons to draw this. https://t.co/XJkEL1pDqw — The People's Fabric (@peoplesfabric) December 1, 2021

Dafuq is that 36th ward? https://t.co/7ui5Z3YEYu — Eisenhower Widening Stan Account. (@InboundIke) December 1, 2021

