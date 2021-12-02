Skip to contents

Roosters, Hot Dogs: What Do Chicago’s Newly Proposed Wards Look Like To You?

Chicago's proposed map has some, um, strange boundaries.

Kelly Bauer
8:25 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021
Does the 36th ward look more like a hot dog or a dachshund?

CHICAGO — The city could soon be getting a new ward map — and as always, the gerrymandered wards create some very … interesting shapes.

Aldermen unveiled a potential ward map at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, showing Chicagoans for the first time what their new political boundaries could look like.

The map’s yet to be approved by the council, and the whole process could end up going to a referendum where Chicagoans would get to vote on a ward map. That means the map might not end up being Chicago’s reality.

What is for certain: The proposed map has some strange boundaries.

Chicago’s ward boundaries have long been a bit irregular — the 2nd Ward has been compared to a lobster — and odd-shaped wards are part of the territory when politicians are trying to divide 50 wards into areas with roughly equal populations (without jeopardizing losing their own voters).

But the map, hastily unveiled and difficult to see the details of in person and online, inspired lots of jokes among Chicagoans.

Now, Block Club is asking you: What interesting shapes are you seeing in the proposed wards?

