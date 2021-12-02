Rogers Park Holiday Markets Popping Up On Jarvis Square, Glenwood Avenue This Weekend

ROGERS PARK — Neighbors will get two chances to shop holiday markets — and visit Santa — this weekend in Rogers Park.

Pop-up holiday markets are coming to Jarvis Square and Glenwood Avenue, with each hosting local vendors and other holiday activities.

The Shop Jarvis Square Holiday Market is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jarvis Square expanded outdoor dining area at Jarvis and Greenview avenues. More than 40 vendors will be outside and inside local stores.

Charmers Cafe, which is organizing the event, will host a visit from Santa and a story time event noon-3 p.m. Saturday. There will also be caroling and chestnut roasting, cafe management wrote on Facebook.

A holiday market will also be held 1-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at The Glenwood, 6962 N. Geenview Ave.

More than a dozen vendors will be on hand, including 64Ten Chicago, which will have adult holiday gifts. Santa will also visit and take pictures with humans and pets, Glenwood management wrote on Facebook. Hot chocolate will be available at the event.

