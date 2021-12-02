Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Rogers Park Holiday Markets Popping Up On Jarvis Square, Glenwood Avenue This Weekend

Two neighborhood businesses are bringing local vendors and visits from Santa to separate pop-up markets.

Joe Ward
8:46 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021
Charmers Cafe's new gift shop has holiday-appropriate items.
Facebook/Charmers Cafe
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — Neighbors will get two chances to shop holiday markets — and visit Santa — this weekend in Rogers Park.

Pop-up holiday markets are coming to Jarvis Square and Glenwood Avenue, with each hosting local vendors and other holiday activities.

The Shop Jarvis Square Holiday Market is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jarvis Square expanded outdoor dining area at Jarvis and Greenview avenues. More than 40 vendors will be outside and inside local stores.

Charmers Cafe, which is organizing the event, will host a visit from Santa and a story time event noon-3 p.m. Saturday. There will also be caroling and chestnut roasting, cafe management wrote on Facebook.

A holiday market will also be held 1-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at The Glenwood, 6962 N. Geenview Ave.

More than a dozen vendors will be on hand, including 64Ten Chicago, which will have adult holiday gifts. Santa will also visit and take pictures with humans and pets, Glenwood management wrote on Facebook. Hot chocolate will be available at the event.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Biden’s Plan For Stalling Omicron Includes Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, More Vaccinations

Biden is also calling on employers to give paid time off to workers so they can get their booster shot.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
7 minutes ago

Latino Caucus Puts Its Ward Map Proposal Up For Referendum: ‘It’s Time For The Voters To Decide’

Supporters of the Latino Caucus map maintain they'll continue negotiations, but are confident they'll be victorious if Chicago voters decide between multiple maps.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
1 hour ago

Ukrainian Village Gas Station Halted After Community Pushback: ‘Nobody Wants A Gas Station Here’

Cubby Mart Inc. was seeking special permission from the city to build a gas station at Grand and Western avenues. After overwhelming opposition from neighbors, the project will be canceled.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

West Lakeview Neighbors Rally To Save Mature Trees From Being Chopped For City’s Water Main Replacement Work

About two dozen mature trees in West Lakeview could potentially be removed so the city can replace the underlying water main, but neighbors are fighting to save them from being cut.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
9:22 AM CST

See more stories