Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Navy Pier Will Ring In The New Year With Dancing, Drinks And More

Navy Pier's "New Year On The Pier" party will take place at the pier's historic Aon Grand Ballroom and begins at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Maia McDonald
7:40 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021
Fireworks at Navy Pier in July 2015.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — Navy Pier’s New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year after a pandemic hiatus.

The New Year on the Pier party kicks off 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave. The venue will have a live band and DJ, premium cocktails, catering and dancing for end-of-the-year fun, according to a news release. Singer Matt Kysia will perform.

The party will also see the return of one of Chicago’s long-standing holiday traditions: the Navy Pier’s fireworks show at midnight. 

The party is scheduled to wrap at 1 a.m. Tickets are on sale on the Navy Pier website.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Attendees must be 21 and older. Those looking for information on special services or group packages can email Jim@greencurtainevents.com.

The general admission Celebration Package gives attendees access to premium spirits, craft and domestic beers, house wines, champagne, appetizers, party favors for the duration of the event and photo opportunities. Early bird tickets are $95 each.

With VIP admission, partygoers will have access to the VIP-only balcony, exclusive rooftop access to view the fireworks, private food stations, a premium bar, party favors and express entry. Early bird tickets are $145 each

Navy Pier will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and city regulations regarding coronavirus that are in place at the time of the event. Face masks are required.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Subscribe To Block Club Chicago And Get A Free Neighborhood Print

For a limited time, you can subscribe to Block Club for a year and you'll get a free, 16-by-20-inch neighborhood print from local artist Steve Shanabruch.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Roosters, Hot Dogs: What Do Chicago’s Newly Proposed Wards Look Like To You?

Chicago's proposed map has some, um, strange boundaries.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

With ‘Unpredictable’ Lake Michigan, South Shore Residents Say Breakwaters Are Needed To Protect Neighborhood

Neighbors have proposed installing breakwaters, repairing 73rd Street and reinforcing the street and shoreline. The $5 million proposal offers a "cost-effective" solution to flooding and erosion in South Shore, Rep. Curtis Tarver II said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Rising In Cook County Jail Despite Widespread Vaccines And Testing: ‘It’s Devastating’

The jail is seeing the most infected people since last winter, before the vaccines were readily available, with 109 detained people positive for COVID-19.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2 hours ago

See more stories