Navy Pier Will Ring In The New Year With Dancing, Drinks And More

DOWNTOWN — Navy Pier’s New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year after a pandemic hiatus.

The New Year on the Pier party kicks off 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave. The venue will have a live band and DJ, premium cocktails, catering and dancing for end-of-the-year fun, according to a news release. Singer Matt Kysia will perform.

The party will also see the return of one of Chicago’s long-standing holiday traditions: the Navy Pier’s fireworks show at midnight.

The party is scheduled to wrap at 1 a.m. Tickets are on sale on the Navy Pier website.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Attendees must be 21 and older. Those looking for information on special services or group packages can email Jim@greencurtainevents.com.

The general admission Celebration Package gives attendees access to premium spirits, craft and domestic beers, house wines, champagne, appetizers, party favors for the duration of the event and photo opportunities. Early bird tickets are $95 each.

With VIP admission, partygoers will have access to the VIP-only balcony, exclusive rooftop access to view the fireworks, private food stations, a premium bar, party favors and express entry. Early bird tickets are $145 each

Navy Pier will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and city regulations regarding coronavirus that are in place at the time of the event. Face masks are required.

