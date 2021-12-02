Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

‘Holiday Miracle’ Complete After Baby’s Lost Christkindlmarket Ornaments Find Their Way Home Thanks To A Good Neighbor

Kelly Bee returned the ornaments to Stephani Ramijanc on Thursday morning. "A little holiday miracle," she said.

Sara Badilini
8:00 PM CST on Dec 2, 2021
On the left Kelly Bee, on the right Stephani Ramijanc with her bag of lost ornaments.
Provided
  • Credibility:

THE LOOP — When a woman found a bag full of expensive Christmas ornaments on the ground in the Loop this week, she set out to create a small Christmas miracle by reuniting them with their owner.

Related

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

It took only two days to do the job.

After a successful social media campaign, Kelly Bee on Thursday handed off the Christkindlmarket ornaments to a mother who had bought them for her baby’s first Christmas only to have them fall out of her stroller.

Bee noticed the white paper bag on the street when walking Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn and Van Buren streets. Inside were five glittering ornaments from the holiday market in Daley Plaza.

At first, Bee positioned the bag at the corner so nobody would throw it away and to make it visible in case the owner came back looking for it.

But when Bee walked by later that afternoon, the bag was still there.

“These glass ornaments are really expensive, so I felt bad for the one who lost them,” she said.

When no one picked them up, she took them home and posted on Twitter and Nextdoor to try to find the owner.

A few hours later, Stephani Ramijanc and her husband received a Nextdoor notification on their phone about Bee’s post.

“It was very random, because we don’t really use the app,” Ramijanc said.

She had lost the ornaments the day before, after meeting a friend at Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza. The glass decorations were meant to celebrate her baby’s first Christmas, she said. She had put the paper bag underneath the stroller, Ramijanc said, but by the time she got home to the South Loop, it wasn’t there anymore.

“I even went on a drive trying to find the bag,” she said. “But I ended up just hoping that someone would at least find it and use the ornaments instead of accidentally smashing them.”

She connected with Bee, perfectly describing the five missing ornaments. The two women discovered they lived near each other and met Thursday at a local Trader Joe’s to reunite Ramijanc with the special ornaments.

“We got our little holiday miracle,” joked Bee.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Sara Badilini

Read More:

The Latest

‘Holiday Miracle’ Complete After Baby’s Lost Christkindlmarket Ornaments Find Their Way Home Thanks To A Good Neighbor

Kelly Bee returned the ornaments to Stephani Ramijanc on Thursday morning. "A little holiday miracle," she said.

Downtown
Sara Badilini
25 minutes ago

Ted Erikson, Hyde Park Swimmer Who Was First To Swim Across Lake Michigan, Dies At 93

Erikson marked the 60th anniversary of his milestone this summer.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

Biden’s Plan For Stalling Omicron Includes Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, More Vaccinations

Biden is also calling on employers to give paid time off to workers so they can get their booster shot.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:46 PM CST

Latino Caucus Puts Its Ward Map Proposal Up For Referendum: ‘It’s Time For The Voters To Decide’

Supporters of the Latino Caucus map maintain they'll continue negotiations, but are confident they'll be victorious if Chicago voters decide between multiple maps.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
2:08 PM CST

See more stories