Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Edgewater Starbucks On Bryn Mawr Closes ‘Indefinitely’ But Will Reopen, Company Says

Neighbors said the Starbucks at Bryn Mawr and Winthrop closed abruptly, but the coffee chain does plan to reopen the location.

Joe Ward
7:00 AM CST on Dec 2, 2021
The Starbucks at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr is "closed indefinitely" according to a note in on its front door
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — The Starbucks near the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop has closed, but company officials say they will reopen the site at some point.

A sign in the window of the Starbucks, 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., says the store is “closed indefinitely.” The store has also been removed from Starbucks’ website.

Neighbors noticed the sign this week, prompting speculation over the store’s future.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Edgewater community!” the letter reads, signed by the store’s staff. “Thank you for the many amazing years!”

The closure is considered temporary, though no reopening date has been set, a company spokesperson said. Employees have been moved to nearby cafes as the Bryn Mawr location is updated.

The Starbucks at the corner of Bryn Mawr and Winthrop avenues is inside the Belle Shores Apartments building. The building will be the home of a pop-up holiday gift shop that will debut this week.

Starbucks has four other Edgewater locations: 5244 N. Broadway, 5300 N. Clark St. (which reopened recently after renovations), 5964 N. Ridge Ave. and 6350 N. Broadway.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

