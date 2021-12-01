Rauner Family YMCA Offers Free 2022 Memberships To All Pilsen, Little Village Residents

PILSEN — Pilsen and Little Village residents can get a free, year-long membership to the Rauner Family YMCA beginning Jan. 2.

The complimentary membership to the “Y” at 2700 S. Western Ave. is aimed at tackling inequity in the area by helping out with free programs for families, according to the organization.

Local families and individuals can register for the membership 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday or 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Y. People need to bring a photo ID and proof of their address, such as a lease or utility bill.

Members will be able to access all of the center’s amenities, including its fitness center, fitness classes and youth sports classes. Programs geared toward teens — like summer job opportunities, skill-building workshops, peer mentoring and computer lab services — will be available for free at the start of the new year, as well.

The complimentary membership will end Dec. 31, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: