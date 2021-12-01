Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Rauner Family YMCA Offers Free 2022 Memberships To All Pilsen, Little Village Residents

The free membership includes the Y’s amenities, including its fitness center, fitness classes, youth sport classes and other programs.

Madison Savedra
7:28 AM CST on Dec 1, 2021
Residents of Pilsen and Little Village can receive a free membership to the Rauner Family YMCA beginning Jan. 2 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Provided
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Pilsen and Little Village residents can get a free, year-long membership to the Rauner Family YMCA beginning Jan. 2.

The complimentary membership to the “Y” at 2700 S. Western Ave. is aimed at tackling inequity in the area by helping out with free programs for families, according to the organization.

Local families and individuals can register for the membership 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday or 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Y. People need to bring a photo ID and proof of their address, such as a lease or utility bill. 

Members will be able to access all of the center’s amenities, including its fitness center, fitness classes and youth sports classes. Programs geared toward teens — like summer job opportunities, skill-building workshops, peer mentoring and computer lab services — will be available for free at the start of the new year, as well. 

The complimentary membership will end Dec. 31, 2022.

Madison Savedra

