Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Lawrence Ligas, Logan Square Community Activist, Charged In Jan. 6 Attack On US Capitol

Ligas, 62, is the founder of Logan Square Concerned Citizens. He's among 16 others from Illinois who have been charged in the Jan. 6 attacks.

Amy Qin
2:29 PM CST on Dec 1, 2021
Images from the FBI show Chicagoan Lawrence Ligas storming the capitol on Jan. 6.
US Department of Justice
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A Logan Square community activist has been arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawrence Ligas, 62, was charged with four counts in a criminal complaint released by federal authorities Wednesday. Charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading in a capital building.

Ligas appeared before Magistrate Judge Beth Jantz Wednesday afternoon and was ordered released on a personal recognizance bond, said Joseph Fitzgerald, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in an email to Block Club.

Larry Ligas

According to an FBI affidavit, someone who used to know Ligas saw him quoted in an NPR article titled “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police.” In the article, Ligas said, “We’re not moving on. … We are not Republicans. We are the MAGA party. We are patriots.”

Ligas is among 675 people who have been charged for their involvement in the attacks, according to the justice department. The rioting took place after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him. His supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing Congress into a lockdown and almost upending the process to certify the election.

The attempted insurrection led to five people dying, and more than 130 police officers were injured.

Almost a year later, more than 120 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges ranging from misdemeanors to felony obstruction. Ligas is one of 16 defendants from Illinois who have been charged, records show.

Authorities were able to identify Ligas based on YouTube videos and surveillance footage of him inside the Capitol. The FBI also interviewed Ligas in 2017 about a separate matter, and the special agent who conducted the interview confirmed his identity, according to the affidavit.

Ligas is the founder of Logan Square Concerned Citizens, he told DNAinfo at a Trump rally in 2016. At the time, he said he was a lifelong Democrat but was considering a vote for Trump.

Ligas was also outspoken about neighborhood issues in Logan Square, including the demolition of the Mega Mall.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Amy Qin

Read More:

The Latest

Lincoln Yards Could Change Wards In Proposed Remap As Aldermen Battle Over Mega-Development Territory

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) says adding Lincoln Yards to his ward would make the community more "contiguous." Hopkins called that "utter nonsense."

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
and
Justin Laurence
5:45 PM CST

Thousands Of Christmas Presents Stolen From Englewood Nonprofit: ‘I’m Still In Shock’

Youth organization Kidz Korna is trying to replace more than $50,000 worth of gifts meant for South Side kids and adults after someone stole the shipping container they were in.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
3:15 PM CST

Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin Will Retire, She Says, As Proposed Map Draws Her Out Of Ward

Were the map to pass as-is, it would cut Austin out of the Far South Side ward where she's been alderman since 1994.

Roseland, Pullman
Justin Laurence
and
Block Club Chicago Staff
2:35 PM CST

Lawrence Ligas, Logan Square Community Activist, Charged In Jan. 6 Attack On US Capitol

Ligas, 62, is the founder of Logan Square Concerned Citizens. He's among 16 others from Illinois who have been charged in the Jan. 6 attacks.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Amy Qin
2:29 PM CST

See more stories