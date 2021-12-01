Hop On The Northwest Side Holiday Trolley This Weekend And Support Nearly 40 Local Shops

PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side holiday shopping event is back this weekend and will feature stops at nearly 40 local shops.

The Six Corners Association, along with several neighborhood groups and elected officials, is holding the third annual Northwest Side Holiday Trolley event noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

This year, the ride will take folks to 39 shops in business districts like Six Corners; to Lawrence and Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park; to Irving Park Road and Austin Avenue; back to Montrose and Milwaukee avenues in Portage Park; to Lawrence and Austin avenues; and in Old Irving Park.

Credit: Jill Arena/Six Corners Association The Northwest Side Holiday Trolley ride will take folks to 39 shops in various shopping districts around the community.

Amie Zander, president of the Six Corners Association, said Saturday’s event is a huge increase from last year’s, which was virtual and only featured about 12 businesses. This year’s event has close to 500 registered attendees, she said.

“People want to go out — people want an easy way to see local businesses,” Zander said.

The holiday event will have two trolleys on different routes running around the Far Northwest Side so people can catch all their favorite shops and see their neighbors, Zander said.

Along the way, people can stop at holiday markets and block parties, like the Printers Row Brewing’s block party and market at Austin and Lawrence avenues, one at Eris Brewery and Cider House, the Jefferson Park Sunday Market Pop-Up and St. Ed’s Big Red Bizarre in Mayfair.

Professional carolers will sing along the route, and Santa will hang out for photos noon-3 p.m at Community Tavern, 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“We are pumped, and I am excited to see people’s faces, both on the business end and people in the community,” Zander said. “It will be nice to see all the usual suspects around.”

Attendees can get a virtual passport to be stamped at each participating business, and the Six Corners Association will pull weekly raffle winners for anyone who submits passports with five or more stamps. More information can be found online, and people can register here.

The trolley event ends with an after-party at MCM Pub & Grill, 3906 N. Cicero Ave., where there will be an ugly sweater contest, raffle prizes and holiday music from the carolers.

