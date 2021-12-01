Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Hop On The Northwest Side Holiday Trolley This Weekend And Support Nearly 40 Local Shops

The third annual Northwest Side Holiday Trolley is back after going virtual last year and will offer free rides to local shops 12-5 p.m. Saturday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:49 AM CST on Dec 1, 2021
Green lights are strung up along the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at Six Corners in Portage Park on Nov. 23, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side holiday shopping event is back this weekend and will feature stops at nearly 40 local shops.

The Six Corners Association, along with several neighborhood groups and elected officials, is holding the third annual Northwest Side Holiday Trolley event noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

This year, the ride will take folks to 39 shops in business districts like Six Corners; to Lawrence and Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park; to Irving Park Road and Austin Avenue; back to Montrose and Milwaukee avenues in Portage Park; to Lawrence and Austin avenues; and in Old Irving Park.

Credit: Jill Arena/Six Corners Association
The Northwest Side Holiday Trolley ride will take folks to 39 shops in various shopping districts around the community.

Amie Zander, president of the Six Corners Association, said Saturday’s event is a huge increase from last year’s, which was virtual and only featured about 12 businesses. This year’s event has close to 500 registered attendees, she said.

“People want to go out — people want an easy way to see local businesses,” Zander said.

RELATED: Shop Local 2021: A Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park And Norwood Park Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday event will have two trolleys on different routes running around the Far Northwest Side so people can catch all their favorite shops and see their neighbors, Zander said.

Along the way, people can stop at holiday markets and block parties, like the Printers Row Brewing’s block party and market at Austin and Lawrence avenues, one at Eris Brewery and Cider House, the Jefferson Park Sunday Market Pop-Up and St. Ed’s Big Red Bizarre in Mayfair.

Professional carolers will sing along the route, and Santa will hang out for photos noon-3 p.m at Community Tavern, 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“We are pumped, and I am excited to see people’s faces, both on the business end and people in the community,” Zander said. “It will be nice to see all the usual suspects around.”

Attendees can get a virtual passport to be stamped at each participating business, and the Six Corners Association will pull weekly raffle winners for anyone who submits passports with five or more stamps. More information can be found online, and people can register here.

The trolley event ends with an after-party at MCM Pub & Grill, 3906 N. Cicero Ave., where there will be an ugly sweater contest, raffle prizes and holiday music from the carolers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s What Chicago’s Ward Map Could Look Like

Aldermen failed to vote on a map Wednesday, meaning the issue might go to a contentious referendum where voters would decide.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
12 minutes ago

Nearly 200 Cars Towed On First Day Of Chicago’s Winter Parking Ban, Down From 2020

There were fewer cars towed this year than in 2020 and 2019, which the city says is due to better outreach and media coverage about the parking ban.

Citywide
Colin Boyle
and
Amy Qin
58 minutes ago

Tighter Restrictions Could Be Coming For US Travelers, Including Testing And Quarantining Requirements

Locally, officials have said they are keeping a close eye on the variant but don't expect to impose more restrictions in the near future.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

Kelly Bee found five glittery ornaments a few blocks away from Christkindlmarket. She hopes she can get them back to their owner.

Downtown
Sara Badilini
3 hours ago

See more stories