Edgewater Holiday Pop-Up Market Coming To Historical Belle Shore Apartments Building

EDGEWATER — A pop-up gift market is coming to the Bryn Mawr Historic District, giving neighbors an extra option for shopping local this holiday season.

The Holiday Pop-Up Market will debut Thursday in the Belle Shore Apartments building at 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The market is open 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, according to the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce.

More than 15 local vendors will participate in the market and will rotate in and out of the pop-up through its run. Vendors include Kindered Woodworks, Art Hub Chicago and the bee product company Sweet Comb Chicago.

The pop-up is part of this year’s Northside North Pole events, which turn Edgewater into a festive holiday destination.

The Bryn Mawr Historic District will be decorated for the holidays as part of the event, and live music will be performed on Bryn Mawr Avenue on Fridays and Sundays. A “holiday hunt” will take place noon-4 p.m. at the pop-up market, offering a scavenger hunt and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information on the pop-up, click here.

