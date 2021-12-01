Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Edgewater Holiday Pop-Up Market Coming To Historical Belle Shore Apartments Building

More than 15 local vendors will sell holiday gifts at the pop-up starting Thursday through Dec. 19.

Joe Ward
8:55 AM CST on Dec 1, 2021
The Belle Shore Apartments in Edgewater.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — A pop-up gift market is coming to the Bryn Mawr Historic District, giving neighbors an extra option for shopping local this holiday season.

The Holiday Pop-Up Market will debut Thursday in the Belle Shore Apartments building at 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The market is open 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, according to the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce.

More than 15 local vendors will participate in the market and will rotate in and out of the pop-up through its run. Vendors include Kindered Woodworks, Art Hub Chicago and the bee product company Sweet Comb Chicago.

The pop-up is part of this year’s Northside North Pole events, which turn Edgewater into a festive holiday destination.

The Bryn Mawr Historic District will be decorated for the holidays as part of the event, and live music will be performed on Bryn Mawr Avenue on Fridays and Sundays. A “holiday hunt” will take place noon-4 p.m. at the pop-up market, offering a scavenger hunt and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information on the pop-up, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Nearly 200 Cars Towed On First Day Of Chicago’s Winter Parking Ban, Down From 2020

There were fewer cars towed this year than in 2020 and 2019, which the city says is due to better outreach and media coverage about the parking ban.

Citywide
Colin Boyle
and
Amy Qin
46 minutes ago

Tighter Restrictions Could Be Coming For US Travelers, Including Testing And Quarantining Requirements

Locally, officials have said they are keeping a close eye on the variant but don't expect to impose more restrictions in the near future.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

Kelly Bee found five glittery ornaments a few blocks away from Christkindlmarket. She hopes she can get them back to their owner.

Downtown
Sara Badilini
3 hours ago

Bronzeville Artists Bring Hand-Crafted, Eco-Friendly Home Goods To Boxville Marketplace

Tovi Khali and Storie Devereaux founded Stoviink Creatives, a line of candles, soaps and sauces, for people who believe in treating themselves. They're on sale at Bronzeville's open air market.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:12 AM CST

See more stories