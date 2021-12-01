Chicago Police Officer Shot On Far South Side

CALUMET HEIGHTS — A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg Wednesday night during what officials called “a traffic investigation” that ended with the officer and another man wounded.

The shooting occurred near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Supt. David Brown said at a press conference.

Officers were doing investigating a car they believed was involved in suspicious activity, Brown said. Brown did not elaborate on what that entailed but said it differed from a traffic stop.

At some point, there was “an exchange of gunfire” between the officers and the two people in the car, Brown said. It was not immediately known how many people fired weapons but the officer was shot in his lower left leg while one of the people in the car was shot in his torso, Brown said.

The officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University of Chicago Medical Center, while the man in the car is being treated at different hospital. His condition was not immediately available. The second person in the car was arrested as a person of interest, Brown said.

No other details were immediately available.

