A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

DOWNTOWN — A woman who found a bag full of pricy Christkindlmarket ornaments is trying to reunite them with their owner.

Kelly Bee noticed a white paper bag on the street when walking Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn and Van Buren streets Downtown. Inside were five glittering ornaments from the holiday market.

At first, Bee positioned the bag at the corner so nobody would throw it away and to make it visible in case the owner came back looking for it.

But when Bee walked by later that afternoon, the bag was still there.

“These glass ornaments are really expensive, so I felt bad for the one who lost them,” she said.

Bee picked the bag up and brought it home. She posted about her find on Twitter, hoping “for a holiday miracle” where the owner would see her post and could be reunited.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the baubles.

If you’re the owner of the ornaments, you can reach out to Bee on Twitter.

Credit: Provided The paper bag was found between S. Dearborn Street and W. Van Buren Street.

