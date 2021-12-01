Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

Kelly Bee found five glittery ornaments a few blocks away from Christkindlmarket. She hopes she can get them back to their owner.

Sara Badilini
10:49 AM CST on Dec 1, 2021
The first annual ornament released for the 25th anniversary of Christkindlmarket Chicago.
Provided
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — A woman who found a bag full of pricy Christkindlmarket ornaments is trying to reunite them with their owner.

Kelly Bee noticed a white paper bag on the street when walking Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn and Van Buren streets Downtown. Inside were five glittering ornaments from the holiday market.

At first, Bee positioned the bag at the corner so nobody would throw it away and to make it visible in case the owner came back looking for it.

But when Bee walked by later that afternoon, the bag was still there.

“These glass ornaments are really expensive, so I felt bad for the one who lost them,” she said.

Bee picked the bag up and brought it home. She posted about her find on Twitter, hoping “for a holiday miracle” where the owner would see her post and could be reunited.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the baubles.

If you’re the owner of the ornaments, you can reach out to Bee on Twitter.

Credit: Provided
The paper bag was found between S. Dearborn Street and W. Van Buren Street.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Sara Badilini

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s What Chicago’s Ward Map Could Look Like

City Council leaders failed to vote on a map Wednesday, meaning the issue might go to a contentious referendum where voters would decide.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
7 minutes ago

Nearly 200 Cars Towed On First Day Of Chicago’s Winter Parking Ban, Down From 2020

There were fewer cars towed this year than in 2020 and 2019, which the city says is due to better outreach and media coverage about the parking ban.

Citywide
Colin Boyle
and
Amy Qin
53 minutes ago

Tighter Restrictions Could Be Coming For US Travelers, Including Testing And Quarantining Requirements

Locally, officials have said they are keeping a close eye on the variant but don't expect to impose more restrictions in the near future.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

Kelly Bee found five glittery ornaments a few blocks away from Christkindlmarket. She hopes she can get them back to their owner.

Downtown
Sara Badilini
3 hours ago

See more stories