Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

5 Pilsen Stores Off 18th Street Burglarized In Same Night: ‘It’s Just One Thing After Another’

One business owner had to pay about $1,100 out of pocket to get her store’s glass door replaced.

Madison Savedra
7:33 AM CST on Dec 1, 2021
Businesses and buildings along 18th Street in Pilsen on March 29, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Several Pilsen business owners woke up on Black Friday to news their business on or near 18th Street had been broken into. 

Police said five businesses reported break-ins that occurred early in the morning of Nov. 26 on these blocks:

  • ​​the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue.
  • the 1300 block of West 18th Street.
  • the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street.
  • the 1100 block of West 18th Street.
  • the 1400 block of West 18th Street.

Alex Curatolo, who owns Belli’s, 1307 W. 18th St., said this was the second time the juice and grocery shop was broken into. The first time was Halloween, when burglars smashed the shop’s glass front door and stole tips and electronics. This second time, the shop’s glass door was smashed again and tips were stolen.

The cost to replace the glass door is about $1,100, which is just below Curatolo’s insurance deductible, meaning she had to pay out of pocket. 

“We just downsized the business, so financially we’re going through some stuff,” Curatolo said. “It’s just one thing after another.”

Other stores hit include Bombon Cake Gallery and Ca Phe Vietnamese Kitchen, according to CBS.

Police said detectives are investigating.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s What Chicago’s Ward Map Could Look Like

City Council leaders failed to vote on a map Wednesday, meaning the issue might go to a contentious referendum where voters would decide.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
10 minutes ago

Nearly 200 Cars Towed On First Day Of Chicago’s Winter Parking Ban, Down From 2020

There were fewer cars towed this year than in 2020 and 2019, which the city says is due to better outreach and media coverage about the parking ban.

Citywide
Colin Boyle
and
Amy Qin
56 minutes ago

Tighter Restrictions Could Be Coming For US Travelers, Including Testing And Quarantining Requirements

Locally, officials have said they are keeping a close eye on the variant but don't expect to impose more restrictions in the near future.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

A Woman Who Found Christkindlmarket Ornaments Downtown Is Hoping To Return Them To Their Owner For A ‘Holiday Miracle’

Kelly Bee found five glittery ornaments a few blocks away from Christkindlmarket. She hopes she can get them back to their owner.

Downtown
Sara Badilini
3 hours ago

See more stories