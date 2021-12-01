5 Pilsen Stores Off 18th Street Burglarized In Same Night: ‘It’s Just One Thing After Another’

PILSEN — Several Pilsen business owners woke up on Black Friday to news their business on or near 18th Street had been broken into.

Police said five businesses reported break-ins that occurred early in the morning of Nov. 26 on these blocks:

​​the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue.

the 1300 block of West 18th Street.

the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street.

the 1100 block of West 18th Street.

the 1400 block of West 18th Street.

Alex Curatolo, who owns Belli’s, 1307 W. 18th St., said this was the second time the juice and grocery shop was broken into. The first time was Halloween, when burglars smashed the shop’s glass front door and stole tips and electronics. This second time, the shop’s glass door was smashed again and tips were stolen.

The cost to replace the glass door is about $1,100, which is just below Curatolo’s insurance deductible, meaning she had to pay out of pocket.

“We just downsized the business, so financially we’re going through some stuff,” Curatolo said. “It’s just one thing after another.”

Other stores hit include Bombon Cake Gallery and Ca Phe Vietnamese Kitchen, according to CBS.

Police said detectives are investigating.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: