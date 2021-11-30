You’re A Cookie, A Gluten-Free Cookie Counter From Trenchermen Pastry Chef, To Open In December

AVONDALE — Pastry chef Angela Diaz is finally fulfilling her dream of opening her own cookie shop in Avondale, about a year later than originally planned.

You’re A Cookie, 3053 N. California Ave., a counter spot serving Diaz’s freshly baked gluten-free cookies, cookie dough and other treats, is set to open Dec. 11.

Diaz was going to open in a much smaller storefront less than a mile away at 3453 N. Albany Ave., but the buildout was too costly. Switching gears paid off, as the California Avenue spot is about three times larger, which will allow Diaz to grow her wholesale business while she expands into retail.

“It was definitely difficult, but I’m glad we did it … We can do way more” in the current storefront, Diaz said.

The cookie counter is an extension of Diaz’s wholesale cookie business of the same name.

A pastry chef who has worked everywhere from the Ace Hotel to Cherry Circle Room, Diaz launched the business after her previous employer, Trencherman, closed in 2017. Struggling with her own gluten sensitivity, her goal was to make “deliciously irresistible cookies that just happen to be gluten-free.”

Diaz saw success with wholesale accounts and online orders, so she decided she was ready for a brick-and-mortar shop.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have something where people can walk up and have a really good cup of coffee and get a sweet snack of some sort,” Diaz said last year.

You’re A Cookie flavors include double chocolate chip, oatmeal blueberry and triple chocolate chip. Diaz was inspired by her Mexican-American upbringing; the sprinkle crunch cookie, for example, is a nod to Mexican bakeries, or panaderías, she visited as a kid.

Diaz also makes ice cream cookie sandwiches and cookie cream pies.

“The way I come up with my flavors are from my childhood and things I’ve learned. … I grew up American, having pizza puffs and chocolate chip cookies, but at home, it was not that. It was Mexican rice and beans. Both worlds are in my flavor profiles,” she previously said.

For a couple of years, the only way to get Diaz’s treats was to go to a grocery store that carries them or buy them online. But customers will soon be able to stop into Diaz’s shop and get them fresh. Diaz is using the back of the roughly 1,500-square-foot storefront for wholesale orders.

After the long journey to open, Diaz said she got emotional when the You’re A Cookie sign went up on California Avenue. Before opening her own shop, she was baking out of a shared kitchen space.

“I was like, ‘We’re actually a real business.’ Not that we weren’t before, but it felt more concrete. I’ve never felt that before. It was a really awesome feeling, that we have a home now,” she said.

To start, You’re A Cookie will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

