Uptown’s Winter Walk On Wilson Returns Friday With Holiday Pop-Up Market, Live Music

UPTOWN — A staple holiday event is returning to Uptown this week, bringing live music and a pop-up gift market to the neighborhood.

The seventh annual Winter Walk on Wilson will take place 5-8 p.m. Friday in Uptown. More than a dozen businesses on or near Wilson Avenue will participate, plus more local vendors will pop up at the event’s holiday market. It is free and open to the public.

Participants can take in holiday entertainment while shopping locally for gifts. Last year, the pandemic caused the event to shift to a do-it-yourself program to avoid crowds.

During the event, Chicago Market co-op will hold its holiday market pop-up 5-8 p.m. at the Gerber building, 4620 N. Broadway. Eighteen vendors will come to the future home of the co-op, selling items like jewelry, antiques and beauty products.

Those attending the winter walk can park for free until 8:30 p.m. at Truman College’s parking garage off Racine Street.

Businesses including Everybody’s Coffee, Hearthstone & Terrace and Dispensary 33 will participate in the winter walk. Wilson Abbey, which houses Everybody’s Coffee at 935 W. Wilson Ave., will begin to unveil its yearly Window Advent Calendar Wednesday, making it visible during the winter walk.

Musicians from the Old Town School of Folk Music and the People’s Music School, among others, will conduct “strolling performances” along the Broadway, Wilson Avenue and Clark Street business corridors during the event. Photo opportunities with “Panda Claus” will also be available.

An after party for the winter walk will be held at Carol’s Pub, 4659 N. Clark St. Those mentioning Winter Walk on Wilson won’t have to pay cover before 9 p.m. to see Scott DuBose and 101 Ranch.

For more information on the Winter Walk on Wilson, click here.

