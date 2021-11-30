Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Pick Up A Free Tiny Christmas Tree From Parson’s In Logan Square Next Weekend

Neighbors will also get to take photos with Santa Claus and decorate small ornaments at the holiday event, set for 3-7 p.m. Dec 11.

Mina Bloom
7:22 AM CST on Nov 30, 2021
Parson's at 2952 W. Armitage Ave.
Courtesy of George Lambros
LOGAN SQUARE — Parson’s Chicken & Fish in Logan Square is hosting a holiday event with free mini Christmas trees and other activities next weekend.

The restaurant is teaming up with hard seltzer brand Half Past on the event, which is set for 3-7 p.m. Dec 11. It is being billed as the “World’s Tiniest Tree Lot.”

Neighbors can stop by Parson’s, 2952 W. Armitage Ave., and pick up a free mini Christmas tree, take photos with Santa Claus and decorate small ornaments. Parson’s food and Half Past hard seltzer will be on sale during the event.

Proceeds will benefit Love Fridge, a local organization that installs community refrigerators with free food in neighborhoods across Chicago to feed people in need. Several fridges are stationed in Palmer Square, Avondale, Humboldt Park and Belmont Cragin.

Christmas trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

