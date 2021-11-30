Skip to contents

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Jefferson Memorial Park Will Light Up For The Holidays With Annual Event Wednesday

The Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council will light up the park during an event 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:22 AM CST on Nov 30, 2021
The Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave., lit up the park in 2020 for its annual holiday celebration.
Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council; Maggie Daly Skogsbakken
  Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — Santa Claus is coming to Jefferson Memorial Park for an event with lights, music and hot chocolate.

Residents can get photos with Santa, enjoy Christmas music, snacks and more 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at 4822 N. Long Ave. The park will be lit up starting at 6:30 p.m., according to the Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council.

Like last year, there will be a musical light show at The Esdohr House. There will also be inflatables and cutouts for fun holiday photos, said Frank Suerth, a member of the Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council organizing the event.

Folks can expect hot chocolate, cookies, candy and traditional holiday music. The council is taking suggestions for Wednesday’s music playlist; ideas can be sent to the group via Facebook or at info@jmpac.org.

“Along with all the traditional holiday favorites, we’ll be sure to play some of the requests we’ve received, like ‘My Gift is You’ by Gwen Stefani and ‘8 Days of Christmas’ by Destiny’s Child,” Suerth said.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

