Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Gunfire Has Hit 3 West Side Hospitals Since July, Saint Anthony President Says

No one was hurt after a bullet hit a hospital window where patients were being treated, officials said.

Pascal Sabino
4:15 PM CST on Nov 30, 2021
The exterior of Saint Anthony Hospital.
Provided
NORTH LAWNDALE — Gunshots damaged a window at Saint Anthony Hospital Monday morning after people shot at each other outside the the hospital, according to police and the hospital’s president.

Witnesses told police a red SUV parked across from the hospital, 2875 W. 18th St., began shooting at an unknown person in Douglass Park around around 7 a.m. The person in the park fired back at the SUV, police said.

A bullet lodged into the window of a third-floor hospital room, where two patients were inside. No one inside the hospital was hurt, according to police. Detectives are investigating, but no one has been arrested, police said.

This isn’t the first time West Side hospitals have grappled with nearby gunfire, Saint Anthony’s President Guy Medaglia said in a statement.

In July, someone opened fire outside Mount Sinai Hospital, hitting three windows. In September, someone fired shots toward Stroger Hospital’s emergency room from outside, grazing the cap of a paramedic treating someone inside and shattering glass on the automatic doors.

“It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” Medaglia said.

Pascal Sabino

The Latest

