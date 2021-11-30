Five People Shot In Lincoln Square, Irving Park And Avondale Since Friday

LINCOLN SQUARE — Police are increasing patrols and asking for the public’s help identifying gunmen after at least five people were shot since Friday in four different shootings in Lincoln Square, Irving Park and Avondale.

The first shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday near Western and Leland avenues. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired into a 2006 silver Honda coupe, striking a 26-year-old man twice in the shoulder and abdomen, according to police and Ald. Matt Martin (47th).

The man in the Honda went to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was stabilized before being transferred to Stroger Hospital. The victim declined to speak to responding officers about what happened, but police towed his car for evidence processing, Martin said in a statement.

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a 60-year-old man was shot in the back and the arm while driving near West Addison and North Whipple streets, according to police and Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd). He was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital and is in “stable” condition, officials said.

In a statement, Rodriguez-Sanchez said the victim’s relatives are urging anyone with video footage or information on the shooting to contact police.

The third shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near North Sacramento Avenue and West School Street, when a woman was shot behind her ear while driving. She was last listed as being in “stable” condition, but police didn’t have further information on where the shots came from, Rodriguez-Sanchez said.

And around 12:05 a.m. Monday, people inside a car going south near Western and Lawrence avenues got into an argument with someone in a dark-colored sedan. Someone in the sedan then fired shots at the other car, police and Martin said.

The driver of the car attempted to flee from the sedan and parked near Wilson and Western, but the sedan driver allegedly followed and shot at the car again. A 28-year-old woman in the car was shot three times and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and a 29-year-old man was also shot three times and taken to St. Francis Hospital, Martin said.

Their conditions were not immediately available. As of Tuesday, police had no updates on any of the shootings.

Anyone with information can contact police at CAPS.017District@chicagopolice.org, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 and Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

The Lincoln (20th), Town Hall (19th), and Albany Park (17th) police districts will also continue “joint missions” along their shared boundaries on the North Side, Martin said.

These boundaries are Lawrence Avenue for the 19th and 20th districts and the Chicago River for the 19th and 17th districts.

Additionally, the 19th district will continue conducting nightly traffic missions along major thoroughfares including Western, Ashland, Irving Park, Lawrence and Montrose, Martin said.

More police, including tactical units, are currently active in the 17th district and Area 5 detectives are still canvassing and gathering video evidence related to the two shootings in the ward, Rodriguez-Sanchez said.

“I am in contact with our local street outreach workers from the Alliance of Local Service Organizations so we may visit the affected areas and speak with neighbors there,” she said. “…Our office continues to advocate for violence prevention resources for our ward so that our communities can be equipped with the tools we need to keep incidents of gun violence from taking place.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.