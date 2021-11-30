First Andersonville Winter Market Brings Local Vendors In Heated Tents To Catalpa Avenue This Weekend

ANDERSONVILLE — An outdoor market is coming to Andersonville this weekend, helping the neighborhood ring in the winter shopping season.

Andersonville Winter Market will run Friday-Sunday on Catalpa Avenue from Clark Street to Ashland Avenue. The heated and partially enclosed street market will include at least 20 local vendors plus other holiday activities.

Vendors will include Edgewater Candles, famed Swedish outfitter Fjällräven and City Grange. Food vendors will include First Slice Pie Cafe and Nuts To Go.

Santa will be at the market, offering picture opportunities 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Andersonville Menorah will be lit Sunday.

The festival will be enclosed under four tents that will have sidewalls and heat, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. There will be filtered air circulation for safety protocols, and masks will be required in the tents.

Andersonville Winter Market will run 3-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.

This weekend also marks the return of Julmarknad, a Swedish Christmas market. The Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark St., will host Julmarknad 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

It will feature craft vendors, a visit from Santa, games, performances and more.

Late Night Andersonville is also returning to the neighborhood for two nights: Friday and Dec. 17. That’s when local businesses stay open until 8 p.m. to accommodate holiday shoppers. The holiday trolley will take people up and down Clark Street 6-8 p.m. during the events.

For a list of participating businesses, click here.

On Dec. 13, Andersonville will celebrate the St. Lucia Festival of Lights. Starting at 5 p.m., a candle-lit procession will march down Clark Street, highlighted by children singing “The Lucia Song.”

The children’s choir will perform 5:30 p.m. on Catalpa Avenue near Clark Street as part of the festival. The Lucia festival is a popular Swedish holiday tradition that seeks to light up the night during the country’s long and dark winters.

For a complete list of Andersonville’s holiday events, click here.

