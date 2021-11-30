California, North Carolina Removed From Chicago’s Travel Advisory

CHICAGO — Two states and a territory were removed from Chicago’s travel advisory.

California, North Carolina and Guam were removed from the list, according to a city news release. There are now 38 states on the advisory.

Unvaccinated people who come to Chicago from places on the list should quarantine for at least seven days and get tested three to five days after arriving, according to the advisory. People who don’t get tested should self-quarantine for at least 10 days.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

The list:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel to places on the list, as they could be at risk.

