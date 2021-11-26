Skip to contents

Shop Local 2021: Submit Your Favorite Local Businesses To Block Club’s Gift Guide

Do you own a shop or want to boost a local business during the holidays? Submit its information to be featured in our reader-curated gift guide!

Kelly Bauer
8:00 AM CST on Nov 26, 2021
Christmas Lights on Flournoy Street.
Pascal Sabino / Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Block Club has rounded up dozens of small, locally owned shops where neighbors can grab gifts this year.

But we can’t highlight all the amazing businesses in our neighborhoods. So, we’re asking the city’s entrepreneurs and small business fans to submit their stores to our gift guides. We’ll use the entries to create a reader-curated gift guide.

Do you own a shop or want to boost a local business during the holidays? Submit its information below and we’ll add it to a reader gift guide! It’ll come out in early December.

Submit business information to this form:

