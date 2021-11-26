Shop Local 2021: Submit Your Favorite Local Businesses To Block Club’s Gift Guide

CHICAGO — Block Club has rounded up dozens of small, locally owned shops where neighbors can grab gifts this year.

But we can’t highlight all the amazing businesses in our neighborhoods. So, we’re asking the city’s entrepreneurs and small business fans to submit their stores to our gift guides. We’ll use the entries to create a reader-curated gift guide.

Do you own a shop or want to boost a local business during the holidays? Submit its information below and we’ll add it to a reader gift guide! It’ll come out in early December.

Submit business information to this form:

