Shop Local 2021: A Rogers Park, Edgewater And Uptown Holiday Gift Guide

EDGEWATER — With international supply chains issues this year, the one way to ensure your gift arrives on time is to shop local.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Far North Side small businesses ready to make dreams come true this holiday season.

From records to rare books to retro Chicago gear, there are great finds to be had at locally owned shops in Rogers Park, Edgewater and Uptown. Block Club rounded up a few neighborhood gift options to help residents shop local.

Here’s where you can shop:

Rogers Park

Credit: Provided ChiTown Magpie owner Sara Lukens and the store’s collection of handmade Loyola pins and ornaments.

ChiTown Magpie, 6443 N. Sheridan Road.

Rogers Park is becoming a gift shop destination. Boutique gift shops Burgoo, 1736 W. Greenleaf Ave., opened last year, and Horseplay by Charmers, 7358 N. Greenview Ave., debuted in October.

But don’t overlook ChiTown Magpie, the neighborhood’s elder gift shop that opened in 2019. Focusing on locally made products, ChiTown Magpie’s shelves feature artisan Loyola gear, including a series of Loyola University pins and ornaments ($10-$14) to show off your Rambler pride.

ChiTown Magpie is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 872-203-5688. Facebook.

Credit: Instagram/Electric Jungle Electric Jungle is home to plenty of vintage vinyl for all kinds of music fans.

Electric Jungle, 1768 W. Greenleaf Ave.

Stepping into Electric Jungle is like being in your friend’s cooler, older brother’s basement. And like your friend’s cooler brother, Electric Jungle is likely to turn you on to fantastic music.

Selling mostly used vinyl, the record shop, which opened in 2018, is a true crate digger’s paradise. It sells some of its most well-known titles via its Instagram. But for truly unique finds, schedule an in-person shopping appointment.

See also: Chicago Ray Records, 7051 N. Clark St., and Rattleback Records, 5405 N. Clark St.

Electric Jungle is only open by appointment; to schedule one, email electricjungle1768@gmail.com. 773-366-4545. Instagram.

Edgewater

Credit: Facebook/AlleyCat Comics AlleyCat Comics sells comic books, graphic novels, action figures and plenty of other pop culture memorabilia.

AlleyCat Comics, 5304 N. Clark St. Website.

Chances are your shopping list includes someone who’s a Marvel or DC fan. AlleyCat Comics will have the perfect gift for them.

Located down a narrow alleyway off Clark Street, AlleyCat is stocked with comics and graphic novels. It also has figurines, board games, puzzles and all kinds of pop culture memorabilia.

If you’re looking for something thoughtful, you can nab “Queer As All Get Out: 10 People Who’ve Inspired Me,” ($18.99) a graphic novel that’s part history lesson and part memoir from a genderqueer writer. “Dracula of Transylvania” ($45), a retelling of the famed vampire tale, is perfect for the horror lover in your life.

Or maybe you’ve got some younger folks on your list? AlleyCat also carries kid’s books, including ones from the Magic Tree House series ($9.99). Kids will also love the Pup Detectives box set of books ($29.99).

See also: Third Coast Comics, 6443 N. Sheridan Road.

AlleyCat Comics is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. 773-907-3404. Instagram.

Credit: Courtesy AlleyCat Comics Transit Tees’ “prohibition game night gift set” includes a gangland puzzle and a Malort card game.

Transit Tees, 5226 N. Clark St. Website.

This Andersonville retailer stocks a ton of unique and locally designed gifts, including notebooks styled after old-school CTA fare cards ($6) and an “L” train board game ($45).

This year, Transit Tees is offering gift packs like the Prohibition game night gift set ($115), which includes Chicago-themed coasters, a Malort card game and a gangland-era puzzle.

Transit Tees is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 773-942-6823. Instagram.

Credit: Facebook/Heirloom Books A panoramic view of Heirloom Books.

Heirloom Books, 6239 N. Clark St. Website.

One of the most cozy and inviting shops in the area is Heirloom Books.

The Edgewater used book store, which will soon operate as a nonprofit, has an impressive and well-curated selection. Its rare and signed book collection has grown in years, and it has an impressive array of magazines and periodicals. Be sure to check out Heirloom’s collection of Unbind Books, a local company that upcycles old books and even VHS cases by turning them into notebooks and journals ($6-$26).

See also: The Armadillo’s Pillow, 6753 N. Sheridan Road, and Uncharted Books, 5140 N. Clark St.

Heirloom Books is open noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 239-595-7426. Instagram.

Uptown

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago Qideas Chicago stocks plant supplies, kitchen items and gifts of many kinds.

Qideas, 1134 W. Argyle St.

Qideas’ main calling card is plants and plant supplies, but the business offers much more.

Opened by an immigrant family in 2002, the Argyle Street staple also is know for its kitchen and restaurant supplies. There are also plenty of gifts and home decorations that will round out your holiday shopping.

Qideas is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. 773-989-8283. Instagram.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago On top of their expert liquor selection, Provisions Uptown also sells Chicago-centric gifts and household goods.

Provisions Uptown, 4812 N. Broadway. Website.

Come for Provisions’ well-curated wine and spirits selections, but stick around for the artisanal foods and local gifts.

Provisions Uptown is a one-stop-shop for last-minute dinner items and thoughtful gifts for friends and family. And for the serious wine fan on your list? Consider a gift to Provisions’ wine club ($40 per month), offering monthly specials and expert food-pairing tips.

Provisions Uptown is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. 773-944-0978. Instagram.

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood spot? Not to worry! Add it to our Block Club reader guide, which will come out in early December.

