Shop Local 2021: A Roseland And Pullman Holiday Gift Guide

PULLMAN — Well-known businesses in Pullman and Roseland are making sure residents have options for shopping local this year.

The area has struggled after years of disinvestment — but it’s starting to see an economic renewal with the opening of the Pullman National Monument and Culver’s, Pullman’s first sit-down restaurant in more than 30 years.

Ledall Edwards, owners of longtime clothing shop Edwards Fashions in Roseland, said it’s key that residents support local shops.

“The main reason to support your local businesses is to make sure that the economy continues to operate in a neighborhood,” Edwards said. “When you don’t shop at your local businesses, the economy tends to go down in the neighborhood.”

Block Club Chicago rounded up a few spots in Pullman and Roseland where residents can grab gifts.

Here’s what you can buy:

Roseland

Rose Cafe, online. Website.

Started by Roseland native Iesha Malone, Rose Cafe is an online bookstore with a brick-and-mortar shop coming next year to Roseland. Malone, who also teaches at Roseland’s Chicago Collegiate Middle School, hopes to promote literacy, education and peace through Rose Cafe.

“I think we need to read more, especially if we’re trying to respond to what’s going on in the world,” Malone said. “If we want to respond better, we need to start reading about how other people, you know, influential abolitionists did it in the beginning.”

While Malone continues working toward the physical store’s opening, she’s offering special holiday items online. You can get one of Rose Cafe’s holiday gift boxes, which includes a book of your choice, a Rose Cafe hat, bags of On The Go Joe coffee, a Rose Cafe coffee mug, a coffee scrub and a candle from The Silver Room in Hyde Park. The boxes cost $75 with a roughly $150 value.

Rose Cafe has pop-up book sales, monthly book recommendations and books from Noname’s Book Club and Reeses’s Book Club for those looking for new titles to buy for loved ones. November’s Rose Cafe Cook Club pick is “Missing Pieces” by Marc Mitchell Jr. ($10.99).

Instagram.

Credit: Edwards Fashions Clothing at Edwards Fashions.

Edwards Fashions, 11363 S. Michigan Ave. Website.

If you’re looking to support a longtime Roseland staple this year, Edwards Fashions is the place to go.

The store, which opened in Roseland in 1974, sells formal men’s fashion and accessories. On its website, you can view the shop’s ties, hats, suits, button-downs, coats, jackets, sweaters, shoes and more.

“A lot of guys come in for our headwear, but we also get people coming in for our suits and dress clothing, as well,” said owner Ledall Edwards. Among his recommended gift options: “Shirts, ties and accessories.”

Though the store’s website isn’t able to accept online orders right now, Edwards hopes to add that feature by the end of the year.

Edwards Fashions is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. 773-928-6130.

Credit: Facebook Old Fashioned Donuts owner Buritt L. Bulloch.

Old Fashioned Donuts, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.

Doughnuts may be a hard gift to wrap, but a dozen or two from this Roseland staple are sure to have any of your loved ones over the moon. The Black-owned bakery is owned and operated by Buritt L. Bulloch, who opened the business in 1974.

You can grab doughnuts, apple fritters or other sweet treats from this well-loved South Side shop to share with friends and family.

Old Fashioned Donuts is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 773-995-7420.

Pullman

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Pullman National Monument in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago on August 26, 2021.

Pullman National Monument, 610 E. 111th St. Website.

If you’re looking for gifts you won’t find anywhere else in Chicago, make a trip to the newly opened Pullman National Monument. The monument is in the former Pullman factory site and is managed by the National Park Service.

In addition to an exhibit detailing what life and work was like for people living in Pullman, the restored Administration Building has a gift shop selling Pullman-themed goods. There are mugs, books, games, T-shirts, hats and more for the Chicago history buff in your family.

The Pullman National Monument is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 773-468-9310.

Credit: Provided A mural on the back of the Historic Pullman Foundation Share Exhibit Hall.

Historic Pullman Foundation Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Website.

More Pullman history — and more gift options — can be found at the Historic Pullman Foundation Exhibit Hall. The hall is filled with artifacts from Pullman life in the early 1800s, and volunteers can answer any of your burning history questions if you make a visit.

There’s also a gift shop with more Pullman goodies to pick from.

The Historic Pullman Foundation Exhibit Hall is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 773-785-8901.

Credit: Screenshot A screen shot of an art print for sale on PullmanArts’ Block House Gallery website.

PullmanArts and Block House Gallery, 11137 S. Langley Ave. Website.

In partnership with Artspace Inc. and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, PullmanArts repurposed historical Pullman buildings for the Block House Gallery, the only community-run gallery on the South Side.

This year, PullmanArts has multiple events where South Siders can find unique gifts.

The gallery is holding Small Business Santa-Day 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 with small businesses Rose Cafe, True to Life, Etiti, The Hive Supply, Just Fanni, Oscar Joyo, Wonder City Studio and Mug Shot. The vendors are selling books, toys, handmade jewelry, wellness goods, artworks, architectural prints and more.

PullmanArts is also holding its Holiday Makers Market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays after Thanksgiving. You can go to the Block House Gallery and shop handmade goods from local artists and businesses.

The market’s goods include At*Humans’ room sprays, candles from Red Elephant Candles, goods from Soap Distillery, books from Rose Cafe, posters from Just Fanni, Oscar Joyo and Wonder City Studio, a mug designed by Mug Shot artist Garrett Jones and various hand-knit accessories.

For those who can’t make it to the markets in person, PullmanArts also has an online shop of featured artwork that can be ordered for pickup. Prints from Just Fanni, Wonder City Studio and others can be bought ($30-$45) on the PullmanArts website.

PullmanArts is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 312-405-6234.

Credit: Twitter Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton at Richard’s Super Premium Ice Cream.

Richard’s Super Premium Ice Cream, 11033 S. Langley Ave., #100. Website.

A well-known Pullman business, Richard’s Premium Ice Cream is at the top of many Chicagoans’ lists of treats to try when you’re in the neighborhood. Its unique menu of Super Premium Ice Cream Pints ($12) features flavors like apple pie a la mode, caramel snudge and key lime pie. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton tried banana pudding, strawberry cheesecake and peach cobbler in 2020.

The Black-owned business also sells other yummy goodies, including loaded ice cream sundaes ($15), gourmet popcorn ($5), tacos, Chicago-style hot dogs, sandwiches and soul food sides.

For those wanting to share delicious Pullman offerings with friends and family this holiday season, Richard’s Super Premium Ice Cream sells gift cards online for $25, $50, $75 and $100.

Richard’s Super Premium Ice Cream is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 773-614-8999. Instagram.

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood spot? Not to worry! Add it to our Block Club reader guide, which will come out in early December.

