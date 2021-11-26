Shop Local 2021: A Lakeview And Lincoln Park Holiday Gift Guide

LAKEVIEW — By shopping local, neighbors can buy a perfect holiday present while gifting small businesses with much-needed support.

Shops throughout Lakeview and Lincoln Park have been looking forward to the holidays and are prepared to provide gifts for any loved one.

“While shopping at big-box retailers may seem easier, supporting our local small businesses is so important and supports a local community,” said Carisa Marconet, events and marketing director of the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

“Take the stress out of holiday shopping by visiting one of our many retailers who can create a personal shopping experience for you and take the time to make sure everyone on your shopping list is checked off.”

To make holiday shopping easier, Block Club has rounded up a few of Lakeview and Lincoln Park’s gift options.

Here’s what you can buy:

Lakeview

Credit: Bark by the Park Pet store Bark by the Park offers holiday- ($29.99-$35.99) and Chicago-themed (39.99-$44.99) gift baskets.

Bark by the Park, 2936 N. Clark St. Website.

Bark by the Park is a local pet boutique where you can find perfect gifts for cats or dogs.

The Lakeview shop focuses on carrying products from local artisans or goods that are made in the United States. It also offers dog-walking and pet-sitting services.

Consider buying the From Chicago With Love gift box ($39.99-$44.99), which comes with a Chicago-themed bandanna and matching scrunchie, mini hot dog treats and an embroidered Illinois dog toy. The store also has a Fancy Holiday Box ($29.99-$35.99), which includes a Christmas-pickle-themed bandanna and chew toy and s’mores-flavored dog treats.

Bark by the Park is open noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 773-658-9663. Instagram.

Credit: Facebook Beermiscuous sells a wide variety of beers that can be curated into a six-pack.

Beermiscuous, 2812 N. Lincoln Ave. Website.

Beermiscuous is a Lakeview beer café and bottle shop that has gifts for any craft beer lover.

Shoppers can curate their own beer packs (prices vary depending on the selected beers), mixing and matching from the store’s hundreds of bottles and cans.

Beermiscuous also sells merch, like its branded 18-ounce Pilsner glass ($7), T-shirts ($18) and hoodies ($39). All items can be bought in Bermiscuous’ online shop.

Beermiscuous takes orders for pickup or delivery and is open 1-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 1-11 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m.-midnight Fridays, noon-midnight Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays. 773-698-6824. Instagram.

Credit: Charli Renken/Block Club Chicago Bonus Round Game Cafe on Clark Street.

Bonus Round Game Cafe, 3230 N. Clark St. Website.

Bonus Round Game Cafe — a spot where people can gather with friends or family to play board games over coffee, beer and wine — has a retail section where people can buy their favorite tabletop games.

Bonus Round was closed for about a year due to the pandemic, but it reopened in March, when the business celebrated its third anniversary.

The business’ online store boasts a wide variety of board games and accessories, including the popular Disney game “Villainous” ($34.99), Dungeons and Dragons’ fifth “Dungeon Master’s Guide” ($49.95) and puzzles starting at $19.99.

Bonus Round is open 4-10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays, all day and night Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays. 773-857-1037. Instagram.

Credit: Candyality Candyality’s stocking stuffer set comes with gummy bears, a lollipop, rock candy, chocolate gold coins and milk chocolate “coal.”

Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave. Website.

Candyality has rolled out an online holiday shop for the sweet tooth in anyone’s life.

The independent candy and sweets store has everything from 2-gallon popcorn tins ($65.95) to gourmet milk chocolate turtle boxes ($23) and a stocking stuffer set ($25) filled with gummy bears, a lollipop, rock candy, gold coins and milk chocolate.

Candyality is open noon-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. 773-472-7800. Instagram.

Credit: Coffee & Tea Exchange The Coffee & Tea Exchange sells chocolate-covered espresso beans in a mug ($16.99) and sampler packages of its coffee ($62.99) and teas ($79.99).

Coffee & Tea Exchange, 3311 N. Broadway. Website.

Give the gift of coffee or tea this holiday season by supporting the Coffee & Tea Exchange in Lakeview.

This business opened in 1975, when founder Steve Siefer would roast all the beans right inside the store, making the whole block smell like fresh coffee, according to its website. The beans were stored and displayed in large wooden barrels — something the store continues to this day.

You can nab chocolate-covered espresso beans in a mug ($16.99) or a large sampler box of the shop’s coffee ($62.99) and tea ($79.99).

The Coffee & Tea Exchange takes online orders on its website and is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-528-2241. Instagram.

Credit: The Guild The guild sells embroidered cardigans ($96) and various athleisure, like the blue joggers ($85) and matching hoodie ($80).

The Guild, 3726 N. Southport Ave. Website.

The Guild is a woman-owned boutique on the Southport Corridor that carries a range of clothing and other products made sustainably by artists, artisans and Indigenous people, according to its website.

Possible gifts include the store’s cardigans ($96), which are made by a sustainable brand in England and Turkey. The cardigans feature handmaid embroidery and organic cotton, and the Guild is one of only two stores to carry them.

The store also sells a wide range of athleisure wear, like its blue women’s joggers ($85) and matching hoodie ($80).

The Guild takes online orders for delivery, and its store is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-556-6440. Instagram.

Credit: Facebook Unabridged owner Ed Devereaux curated a list of his favorite books of the year (left) and the store carries local poet H. Melt’s new collection, “There Are Trans People Here” ($16).

Unabridged Bookstore, 3251 N. Broadway. Website.

Unabridged Bookstore has made shopping easier with handwritten lists of its staff’s personal recommendations.

Owner Ed Devereux, who founded the indie bookstore in 1980, recommends Rebecca Handler’s “Edie Richter is Not Alone” ($23). The book, published in March, tells the story of Edie Richter, a woman with a dark secret who’s moving with her husband from San Francisco to Perth, Australia.

Another great read is “There Are Trans People Here,” ($16) a poetry collection about moments of resistance in queer and trans history written by local author H. Melt.

Unabridged Bookstore takes online orders through its website and is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. 773-883-9119. Instagram.

Lincoln Park

Credit: Alice & Wonder Alice & Wonder sells various clothing and household items, including a “Malort” sweater ($38) and holiday-themed tea towels ($11).

Alice & Wonder, 956 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park and 3542 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview. Website.

Women’s boutique Alice & Wonder is a Chicago-based shop with a curated selection of apparel and gifts.

The store prides itself on being where “uniqueness meets affordability,” boasting a “$100 Promise” that nothing in the store will cost more than $100 unless the staff truly believes it’s worth the spend.

Among the store’s offerings are Chicago-themed clothing items, like its “Malort” crewneck ($38) and “Chi City” sweaters ($75).

Alice & Wonder also offers household gift items like its holiday-themed tea towels ($11) and retro throw pillows ($48).

Alice & Wonder takes online orders and is open 11 a.m.-6 pm. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-708-9015. Instagram.

Credit: Aroma Workshop Gift loved ones with Aroma Workshop’s “scent creation” session ($120 for two), during which they’ll get to create their own unique scent.

Aroma Workshop, 2110 N. Halsted St. Website.

Aroma Workshop in Lincoln Park has an extensive collection of fragrances, body care and aromatherapy options that can make for gifts.

To make shopping easy, Aroma Workshop has curated a Deluxe Home Spa In-a-Box gift basket ($75), which contains a stress-relief hydrating mist, bath salts, muscle therapy massage oil, lemongrass and eucalyptus exfoliating bath gel, lavender clay mask and aroma remedy.

The shop’s Scent Creation for Two experience ($120) allows people to explore the store’s Scent Bar and find appealing scents. After, the store’s perfumer will demonstrate complementary combinations, asking for feedback until a perfect fragrance is created and carefully recorded for refills.

Each recipient of the scent creation experience will walk home with a refillable 2.2-ounce classic perfume.

Aroma Workshop takes online orders and is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-871-1985.

Credit: Art Effect Art Effect carries astrology-themed candles ($28) and enamel pins featuring artists like Dolly Parton ($11).

Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave. Website.

Shoppers can find something for everyone by visiting boutique general store Art Effect in Lincoln Park.

The store, which opened in 1984, has become known as a one-stop shop that carries a little bit of everything, from jewelry and clothing to bath and body products, fun knick-knacks and other one-of-a-kind items.

Possible gifts include the store’s astrology-themed candle tins ($28) from Wild Rose Shop. The candles are made with hand-poured soy wax and feature the scent of Hawaiian awapuhi, aloe and agave.

Another great gift might be the store’s music-themed pins, which feature artists like Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton and Kurt Cobain ($11).

Art Effect accepts online orders and is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.m Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-929-3600. Instagram.

Credit: Provided/Josh Moulton Josh Moulton owns a fine art gallery in Lincoln Park at 2218 N. Clark St.

Josh Moulton Fine Art Gallery, 2218 N. Clark St. Website.

Give the gift of art by shopping at local artist Josh Moulton’s gallery in Lincoln Park.

The gallery, which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year, sells Moulton’s original work with large framed prints, paintings, post cards and small prints.

Consider gifting a large framed print ($200), featuring various city landscapes, or small prints ($20) of classic Chicago spots like Manny’s Deli or the Chicago riverbend.

Josh Moulton Fine Art Gallery accepts online orders and is open every day by appointment. Schedule an appointment by calling 773-592-3434 or emailing moultjosh@gmail.com.

Credit: Rotofugi Rotofugi sells a wide variety of vinyl toys, including its bento blind boxes ($8.95) and dumpster fire nightlight ($27.95).

Rotofugi Designer Toys & Art, 2780 N. Lincoln Ave. Website.

Rotofugi, founded in 2004, sells designer toys from all over the world.

The store, on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview, sells items like vinyl figurines, blind box and capsule toys, plushies, pop culture collectibles and more.

Consider buying one of the shop’s bento lunch blind boxes ($8.95), which contain random toys designed after Japanese bento boxes, or the “lil’ dumpster fire” nightlight ($27.95).

Rotofugi is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. 773-868-3308. Instagram.

Credit: Third Coast Stitches Third Coast Stitches sells needlepoint kits with designs featuring the Chicago flag ($50) or a Chicago-style hotdog ($110).

Third Coast Stitches, 707 W. Armitage Ave. Website.

Third Coast Stitches is a women-owned needlepoint shop that recently opened in Lincoln Park.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of threads, needlepoint kits and other holiday gifts. You could grab the “Original Stitches To Go” booklet ($25), which teaches people who are new to needlepoint how to pick up on the craft. For more experienced stitchers, one might want to buy the Chicago flag kit ($50) or the Chicago hot dog stitching kit ($110).

Third Coast Stitches is open noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. 773-868-3308. The store also accepts online orders.

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood spot? Not to worry! Add it to our Block Club reader guide, which will come out in early December.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: