Shop Local 2021: A Downtown, Near North Side And West Loop Holiday Gift Guide

DOWNTOWN — Businesses from the Near North Side to Downtown and the West Loop are ready for holiday shoppers.

And you don’t just need to hit the big box stores to nab the perfect gift.

From books to jewelry and from art to baked treats, there are small, local options for gift-givers of all tastes. Block Club Chicago rounded up a few from the area to help residents shop local.

Here’s what you can buy:

Downtown

Credit: Provided Left: A map. by Neatline Custom Cartography. Right: A hand-painted mask and scrunchie set by Mariel Harari. Both are on sale at BUDDY.

BUDDY, Chicago Cultural Center’s Garland Gallery, 78 E. Washington St. Website.

BUDDY is a shop inside the famed Cultural Center. Featuring the work of more than 200 manufacturers and artists from the Chicagoland area, BUDDY is the place to buy unique gifts for anyone who loves Chicago and its art.

Among the offerings: Neatline Custom Cartography hand-drawn maps of the city ($50-$120). If you’ve got someone who’s always fashionably coiffed in your life, you can also grab a hand-painted mask and scrunchie set ($35) by Mariel Harari.

BUDDY is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Instagram.

Credit: Provided Handmade Christmas-themed clay earrings on sale at ElleseeWomen on Etsy.

ElleseeWomen, online. Website.

This small business from maker Lindsey Carl, who said she operates out of The Loop, sells handmade clay jewelry. Carl donates a portion of every sale to local women’s shelters.

At ElleseeWomen, you can find sets of Christmas-themed earrings for folks who love the holidays. Ugly sweater earrings ($8), wreath earrings ($20) and snowflake earrings ($15) are only a few of the available options for the holidays.

Looking for something that isn’t red and green? ElleseeWomen also offers golden skull earrings ($18) and cute little ghosts ($16).

ElleseeWomen is an online shop, and purchases can be made on its Etsy page. Instagram.

West Loop

Credit: Provided Cupcakes and cocktails from one of the monthly packages from Sugargoat.

Sugargoat, 820 W. Randolph St. Website.

Looking for a gift for someone with a sweet tooth? Sugargoat bakery is the right place for you. Sugargoat, from acclaimed chef Stephanie Izard, has a variety of cakes, cupcakes, pies, ice cream, cookies and gluten-free treats.

If you want your gift to last longer, you can subscribe the recipient to the Sugargoat Cupcakes and Cocktails Club for $50 per month for three or six months. The kit features a four-pack of cupcakes and two seasonal cocktails, with recipes curated by Izard.

Sugargoat is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m Tuesday-Sunday. 312-667-0108. Instagram.

Credit: Provided One of the jigsaw puzzles on sale at Cat & Mouse Games.

Cat & Mouse Games, 1112 W. Madison St. Website.

Holiday season is always the perfect time to gather family and friends around the table — so you can all destroy each other at board games, of course. Cat & Mouse Games makes that easy with its wide selection of games, books and toys.

You can challenge your family to see who’s the best at fast thinking with The Genius Square ($24.99). Or maybe your family doesn’t love fighting over Monopoly money? If that’s the case, you can buy a jigsaw puzzle containing anywhere 100 to 9,000 pieces.

Cat & Mouse Games is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 312-465-2178. Instagram.

Credit: Provided Left: A set of moon necklaces on sale at Asrai garden. Right: The store’s Take Care gift set.

Asrai Garden, 309 N. Morgan St. Website.

From personalized floral combinations to custom-made jewelry, Asrai Garden has a large variety of elegant gift options.

But if you cannot make up your mind choosing just one item, you can buy one of its curated gift sets. The Take Care package ($75) includes all the essentials for self-care, including a face mask, candle and skin balm. The shop’s Grow Things Collection ($220) is dedicated to passionate gardeners and includes a gardening book, copper watering can, bandanna and flower clippers.

Asrai Garden is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 312-344-1467. Instagram.

Credit: Provided A few of the books available at Open Books.

Open Books, 651 W. Lake St. Website.

This West Loop bookstore — which is part of the Open Books nonprofit — has a big selection of discounted books, used and new. It’s also stocked with vintage poetry event posters, T-shirts and used records.

If you’re struggling to find just the right book for your giftee, you can instead give them a membership to the shop for $25. It’ll ensure the recipient gets a 20 percent discount there for a year.

Open Books is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. You can search its inventory online. 312-475-1355, ext. 2008. Instagram.

Credit: Provided The West Loop tin candle on sale at The Fig Tree.

The Fig Tree, 1037 W. Madison St. Website.

The Fig Tree is a small gift boutique that’s stocked with bath and body products, socks, accessories and ornaments.

Want something that reminds you of the city? The Fig Tree has a whole Chicago-themed collection with gift options for adults and kids.

The shop’s West Loop tin candle ($16.95) has an amber, musk and sage fragrance, while its Fulton Market one ($16.95) is scented with coconut, wood bark and amber.

The Fig Tree is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 312-226-6303. Instagram.

Near North Side

Credit: Provided Some of the glass ornaments on sale at P.O.S.H.

P.O.S.H., 613 N. State St. Website.

P.O.S.H. is stocked with a variety of new and used items, from European flea market finds to vintage restaurant items, soaps and accessories.

If you know someone who loves throwing dinner parties, the vintage glass baking dish with a silveplate stand ($175) will be a one-of-a-kind find. You could also grab a set of unique French deco drop earrings ($64).

For the holidays, P.O.S.H. is offering glass ornaments, including one in the shape of a Chinese food box with chopsticks ($28) and a winking Santa Claus ($18).

P.O.S.H. is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 312-280-1602. Instagram.

